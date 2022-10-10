Mental health: Impact of bullying on mental well-being

This October 10 we commemorate World Mental Health Day, a date that aims to promote the importance of living a full life. The World Health Organization (WHO) in its World report on mental health “Transforming mental health for all“ of this year, mentions that, on average, countries dedicate less than 2% of their budgets to mental health carewhich means that even this area continues to be neglected despite the impact it can have on a person’s life.

“The mental health it is an important factor that society must prioritize, if it is not attended to in time it can have a negative impact on people’s lives. Mental health can also be affected by bullyingalthough it is true, we are being more aware of this evil, which mostly starts at school”, mentions Talia Herrera, psychotherapist and ambassador of Nosotras Peru.

For this reason, the specialist comments on four effects that can be caused by bullying on the mental health:

1. Low self-esteem

The bullying it makes people afraid of loneliness, feeling that they are not worthy of the friendship that can be offered to them, so that their social skills do not develop properly due to the mistrust that has been generated.

2. Difficulty adapting to an environment

In the case of boys and girls, having suffered bullying it is more difficult for them to adapt to a new place for fear of being treated as they were at the time.

3. Affects school performance

In the case of minors who are victims of bullying, they may experience feelings of exclusion and become isolated. Likewise, it affects academic performance and school absenteeism.

4. Witnesses are also affected

People who see these events may experience anxiety, depression, or stress related to the fear of reprisals that may be taken against them if they confront the harassers or because they wanted to intervene but did not.

Given the importance of strengthening the safety and trust in boys and girls, Nosotras Peru, a leading brand in feminine intimate care through Bullying for Loving As part of its educational program in the country’s schools, it emphasizes that building confidence and security in children takes place at home.

“With this campaign we have managed to impact, through communication and education platforms, more than 75 million people in Latin America. With it we seek to empower parents without judging them, showing that from love and respect you can build a better society free of stigmas and with a better understanding between each other”, affirms Yenny García, marketing manager of Nosotras Peru.

Finally, through the #diamundialdelasaludmental #elpoderdelazonaV promoted by Nosotras Peru, the psychotherapist, Talia Herrera, will take control of Nosotras’ social networks to resolve various questions or doubts that users have related to mental health and bullying.

Today marks World Mental Health Day, with the aim of encouraging mental health care and protection. The WHO warned that in this stage of “decline” of the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers of people with anxiety and depression have increased by 25% in the world.