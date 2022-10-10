Marc André Ter Stegen and 10 more, that simple

BARCELONA — Marc-André Ter Stegen and ten more. So just? Barça has fallen into a soporific football pit and after winning without playing anything in Mallorca, saved by the German goalkeeper, they maintained the leadership of the League thanks, once again, to the goalkeeper. It happens that between Mallorca and Celta, Inter gave him a romp and that before going to defend his first position in the Clásico he will have to redo himself, and not a little, against the Italian team if he wants not to see his future outside the Champions League, again at the end of the group stage.

Ter Stegen had a wonderful summer break, the full recovery from his discomfort and, also, a new defensive scheme, not so sharp in the area, which makes things easier for him. But, in the end, it is that miraculous hand, that unexpected foot that changes a result. If the goalkeeper is there to make those kinds of saves and that is why Andoni Zubizarreta, who knows about goalkeepers for a while, signed him in 2014, the return of Ter Stegen is drawn as the best news at Barça.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen kept a clean sheet against Celta de Vigo in LaLiga. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

LEWANDOWSKI

If Ter Stegen was the face, it cannot be said that Robert Lewandowski was the cross… But the alarming lack of company, understanding and combination in the Barça attack condemned him to an image far removed from what was seen in previous games.

The Pole, who passed as a lost soul at Giuseppe Meazza, was once again an island against Celta. Abandoned by Raphinha and Ferran, he didn’t meet Pedri and when he doesn’t have football and whoever understands him, things get too difficult for him.

For the first time since the first day of the League he was left unmarked in the championship and although, luckily for his team, this time Barça won, it is expected that his best version will reappear on Wednesday. And, of course, the best company of him.

PAIL

The last to arrive is already one of the first in the class. If Xavi examined him, he got a notably high, very high, to gain the coach’s trust. In Milan, coming off the bench, he has already improved Marcos a lot and this Sunday, on the right, he was the defender with the greatest offensive capacity and strength to recover his position.

Ready in the game, he knows how to find the spaces and combine with solvency, he does not wrinkle and shows a magnificent delivery from start to finish. Beyond Inter, it is more than likely that at the Bernabéu he will be the one chosen to stop Vinicius.