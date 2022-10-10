Maite Perroni’s wedding and the reunion of RBD that many fans expected

Maite Perroni and Andres Tovar upon their arrival at a brief meeting with the press before the civil ceremony of their wedding/YouTube Capture

MEXICO CITY, October 9 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Maite Perroni’s wedding achieved what many fans had been waiting for a long time and believed would never happen again, the reunion of the members of RBD, or at least some from them.

Before the civil ceremony that was held this Sunday, October 9, in a spectacular hotel in Valle de Bravo, Maite offered a few words to the press and assured that several important people in her life would be present to celebrate with her one of the most happy of his life and now we know that he was referring to Anahí, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez, his former groupmates.

The person in charge of making this emotional meeting known was Anahí through her Instagram stories, where she shared several photographs next to those who she already considers her brothers.

In one of the postcards, the beautiful blonde, Christian and Christopher appear embraced and with the phrase: “Here we are! Celebrating love”, while in another they can be seen next to the happy and radiant bride.

However, what caught the attention was the absence of the other two members of the band, Dulce María and Poncho Herrera, coincidentally the same ones who were also not present at the concert that RBD offered in December 2020.

Despite not having attended the ceremony, the interpreter of Roberta He did not miss the opportunity to dedicate a message to the couple and wish them all the happiness in the world in this new stage of their lives: “I wish your marriage is full of love and blessings, and that you continue to fulfill your dreams. You look beautiful” , wrote; while Alfonso has not expressed himself in this regard.

Among the other guests, another of the members of the famous soap opera also stood out, Angelique Boyer, who gave life to Vico and who until now was able to meet again with the famous rebels.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Penélope Cruz is still waiting for a curious wedding gift from Woody Allen