Lulo Bank, valued at US$400 million after IHC investment

The conglomerate IHC (International Holding Company – PJSC ADX:IHC, for its acronym in English), headquartered in Abu Dhabi, announced today the investment of two hundred million dollars (USD$200 million) in Lulo Colombia SA, the company holding company of Lulo Bank, the first digital bank in Colombia.

Lulo Bank is the new player in the financial industry and “neobanks” in the region, which with accelerated growth in Colombia seeks to expand its operations in Latin America. Lulo was founded by Jaime Gilinski, a businessman with more than 45 years of experience in banking in Latin America, the United States and Europe, who saw the opportunity to create the first digital bank in Colombia to democratize financial services and eliminate the frictions that today have Colombians.

Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IHC, commented on the investment: ”The ecosystem fintech in Latin America it has grown rapidly, with sustained growth in all segments of the category, as well as in the active number of companies. In the case of Colombia, significant progress has been made in terms of financial inclusion, providing access to new products that have reached more than 87% of the population. It is critical for IHC to align any operation with our global growth strategy, to acquire or consolidate new capabilities, and Lulo Colombia fits very well into our Latin American expansion plans.”

Aiming to democratize banking, Lulo has a vision to create simple, people-centric and effortless financial services. It is the first digital bank in Colombia authorized by the Financial Superintendence that has reached more than 100,000 active users since its market launch in June this year. It hopes to reach more than 250,000 users by the end of 2022 and more than a million in the next few years.

From its inception, Lulo was created to address the main headaches Colombians face: excessive fees, high costs, physical and digital experiences, as well as poor customer service. With a focus on solving these pains and giving its users full control over their money, Lulo seeks to create a differential experience and transfer the bank’s efficiencies to its users. Being 100% digital, Lulo can automate its processes to increase operational efficiency, a reality that other banks in the sector do not have.

“Today’s banks must lead the way with innovation, best-in-class technology, stellar products and excellent customer service. Our customers expect nothing less, and it’s time to bring them 21st century banking. Lulo was born in Colombia, for Colombians, and we hope to bring digital banking to many countries in the coming years. We are excited to have IHC as partners to fulfill our mission with them to revolutionize the financial ecosystem in Latin America”, says Benjamin Gilinski, Chairman of the board of directors.

The first products on its roadmap are the Lulo Cuenta, a cost-free savings account, a debit card from the Mastercard franchise that can be used all over the world and on the Internet, and the Lulo Credito, a credit of free destination without frictions with approval and disbursements in minutes.

“Our users drive every decision we make. We embark on a mission to build the best financial platform in Latin America, a place that all our users love. We strive every day to achieve excellence in everything we do for our users. I am proud of what our team has built and excited about everything to come”, Santiago Covelli, CEO.

At the beginning of this year, the bank received the prestigious IF Design Award, a global recognition in Frankfurt, in the categories of user interface and interfaces for the digital media segment. This is the first time that a Colombian company in the financial sector has received this recognition. Prize that has been awarded to major brands such as Apple and Google. It was also certified as a Great Place To Work in Colombia.

About IHC

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of the initiative to diversify and develop the non-oil business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its growth has led it to become the most valuable company in the Middle East, with a Market Cap of AED 619 billion (USD$169 billion) by June 2022. The company focuses on promoting sustainability, innovation and economic diversification around what is the largest conglomerate in the region. IHC is included in the FTSE ADX Index (FADX 15), which represents the top 15 of the largest and most liquid company in the ADX.

The IHC has a clear objective of enriching its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments and business combinations. The conglomerate currently has more than 372 companies and more than 53,345 employees. The IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holding company around a number of growing sectors, including real estate, agriculture, health, food and beverage, utilities, manufacturing, technology – IT and communications, retail and entertainment, and capital.

with a strategy core to enrich the value of its shareholders and achieve growth. The IHC leads operational synergy strategies to maximize cost efficiency in all its verticals. It continues to evaluate investment, direct control or alliance opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and around the world. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resiliency, innovation, and redefinition of markets, its customers, and partners.

About Lulo Bank

Launched by Gilinski Group in June 2022. Lulo aims to democratize banking through a vision of creating simple, people-centric and effortless financial services. Without physical bank branches or the need for paperwork and focused on providing an exceptional experience and service through the use of state-of-the-art technologies. Lulo entered the market offering its first products: a savings account, a credit of free destination and a debit card of the Mastercard franchise.

Its users can access the bank through an application for iOS and Android devices. Lulo is the first 100% digital bank with a banking license in Colombia that is regulated by the SuperFinanciera of Colombia. It currently has more than 400 employees and most of its talent is Colombian. A team that combines the best of the world of banking, technology and entrepreneurship.

* Gabriel Gilinski is a shareholder of SEMANA Publications