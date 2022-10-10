Sports

Luis Díaz: Liverpool player injury would be ligament strain – International Soccer – Sports

Luis Diaz, disability

Luis Diaz, sad

The inability of the peasant will have him without activity until the end of the World Cup in Qatar.

Luis Díaz will be out of court until December 26, as reported by the portal ‘The Athletic’ this Monday.

According to said version, Diaz underwent a series of diagnostic tests on Monday that would have concluded that “Lucho” does not require surgery.

Although neither Liverpool nor the player’s entourage have confirmed this information, the ‘Vbar’ of ‘Caracol radio’ handles the fact that Díaz suffers a ligament strain in his left knee.

Taking into account the way in which Díaz’s blow would have occurred, and the 6-8 weeks of disability that are contemplated, accounts specialized in injuries speak of the fact that ‘Lucho’ would suffer from a tear/sprain, possibly grade II, of the median collateral ligament (MCL).

(It may interest you: Luis Díaz: the press reveals the seriousness of his injury with Liverpool unofficially).

This would be the injury of Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz, video of the blow that would have injured him
Photo:

Screenshots

Apparently, the way in which Thomas Partey’s right leg hit the player’s knee would have affected the middle zone of the Diaz joint.

From such trauma, a ligament on the inner side of the knee, apparently the medial collateral, would have been torn.

“The medial collateral ligament, commonly called the “MCL,” is connected to the femur and tibia. The MCL helps stabilize your knee. This ligament, along with the lateral collateral ligament, helps prevent excessive side-to-side motion of the knee. knee joint”explains the portal of specialized medical services in orthopedics of ‘Central Coast Orthopedics’ on said ligament.

The sprain would be grade two, according to the account specialized in sports injuries @IMechanisms.

Coach Jürgen Klopp is expected to provide more details on Diaz’s condition this Tuesday.

SPORTS

