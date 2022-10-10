Luis Díaz is injured in Liverpool vs Arsenal in the Premier League – International Soccer – Sports
The peasant could not stay on the field anymore. This is all that is known.
October 10, 2022, 12:00 AM
louis diaz He went from the glory of having assisted Darwin Núñez to the anxiety of retiring injured in a matter of minutes during the match that Liverpool played with Arsenal, for the Premier League.
The peasant surprised with a precise pass for the Uruguayan on minute 34.
Then, about minute 40, nOr he managed to endure more on the court when he felt discomfort in his left leg.
Diaz’s injury
Although some speak of a blow with the player Thomas Partey, from Arsenal, the only thing that has been confirmed so far is that the problem is in his left knee.
The ‘Liverpool Echo’, the leading newspaper in the city where Díaz lives, emphasizes this situation with Partey:
“The Colombian was left on the ground after a meeting with Thomas Partey when the midfielder of the ‘Gunners’ fell clumsily on top of him, but it continued after a quick evaluation”, explains the means of entry.
“The nature and extent of Diaz’s injury is unknown,” he adds.
The assistance of ‘Fight’
Before leaving the field, Díaz assisted Núñez in the 34th minute.
His pass, an ode to precision.
October 10, 2022, 12:00 AM
