Luis Díaz, depressed and dejected: this is how they saw him due to injury in Liverpool – International Soccer – Sports

The concern for the health of Luis Díaz is one of the constants this Monday, a day after Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat against Arsenal, which was especially painful because of the expensive bill it left behind.

The Colombian dropped to the pitch at the Emirates Stadium when the game was 1-1 and he himself had provided the assist for that partial draw by Darwin Núñez, unable to stay on his feet after a hard cross with Partey, at 40 minutes .

(On video: The strong blow that put Luis Díaz’s season with Liverpool on hold).

“The Colombian had arguably been the visitors’ best player before being sent off with a knee injury after a cross with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the first half,” the ‘Liverpool Echo’ newspaper said at the time. .

Now, after it became known that he left the stadium on crutches, said medium talks about the state in which Diaz left the Emirates.

‘Depressed (…) disappointed’

The reporters were in the mixed zone once the Colombian left the dressing room, wearing a knee brace and crutches, visibly affected and described him as follows: “serious and dejected, he crossed the mixed zone with crutches and a knee brace towards the bus… A depressed Díaz did not stop to speak with the journalistsbut he grimaced and shook his head in disappointment when asked by a member of the press how serious the injury really was,” the newspaper wrote.

“It’s something in his knee, it doesn’t look good,” coach Jürguen Klopp explained at the press conference.

“Klopp will give an update at the press conference on Tuesday,” he explained, referring directly to the fact that there will be no official information before then, except for a major complication that must be reported by the club’s official media.

