Ludwika Paleta shows the ideal swimsuit for people over 40

MEXICO CITY, October 8 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Ludwika Paleta is one of the most talented and beloved actresses and hosts in our country. The Polish woman (nationalized Mexican) has starred in hits such as “Friends and Rivals”, “Grandfather and I”, “Woman of wood”, among many other soap operas.

Recently, Ludwika Paleta captivated us with some photos she shared wearing a spectacular black and white animal print swimsuit, which is the ideal model for women over 40 because of the comfort and because they help us model the figure easily.

Ludwika Paleta chose a swimsuit with a round neckline, high legs and an open back. In addition, it presents some accessories in the area of ​​the straps that make the model a unique garment.

Ludwika is currently sharing many photos from the beach and wearing various swimsuit models because she is filming “Wedding Night” in Oaxaca, her new project.

What is “Wedding Night” about?

Ludwika Paleta and Osvaldo Benadives are filming “Wedding Night” in Oaxaca, a romantic comedy that represents Benavides’ directorial debut.

“So many years of friendship, complicity, love and now… Wedding night,” wrote Benavides, who did not want to give more details about the plot of the film, but it is expected to be a romantic film.

In what other project did we see Paleta and Benavides together?

More than 27 years ago we saw Ludwila Paleta and Osvaldo Benavides interpret one of the most memorable teenage love stories on national television. In 1995 both were part of the telenovela “María la del Barrio” and there Ludwika played María de los Ángeles de la Vega, adoptive daughter of the characters of Thalía and Fernando Colunga, while Osvaldo played Fernando de la Vega, her royal son.