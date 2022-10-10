Lorena Meritano responds to a comment where they call her “walking skeleton”

Lorraine Meritano He turned to his social networks to alert his fans not to comment on the body and life of other people.

“It is urgent and necessary not to comment from total ignorance about the body. Just yesterday I published a video of the Friday program and yesterday I received, like countless times, this type of comment,” wrote the actress of Passion of Hawks in the caption of the photo he shared on his popular Instagram account – which has almost two million followers.

In the image, we can read the cruel message of a follower in which she compares the actress to “a walking skeleton”.

This is how he responded to criticism

Lorena responded to the criticism with a direct message that has been applauded by many: “I am healthy and beautiful and that you cannot see it has nothing to do with me but with your mirror. God bless you.”

Meritano took the opportunity to ask his followers to reduce this type of hurtful comments.

“When I was in chemotherapy, I received messages like ‘you look horrible bald’, ‘don’t show yourself like that’, ‘you want to feel sorry’, ‘how lucky your ex left you'”, he was honest. “Thanks to my maturity and evolution, I can understand and not suffer, get sick or get angry with those who, close acquaintances or strangers on social networks, can say, invent, and/or comment on my body, my appearance or my life.”

Mezcaliente Lorena Meritano in Buenos Aires in August 2022

It’s time to grow as a society, to respect each other, love each other, evolve, become aware, be empathetic, be human. Is it too much to ask?”.

—Lorraine Meritano

It is not the first time that he defends himself from insults. A few months ago, Lorena responded to criticism for a change in appearance.