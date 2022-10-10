Liverpool: local press talks about Luis Díaz, his departure on crutches and upcoming medical tests | Colombians Abroad

The concern for the health of Luis Díaz is one of the predominant notes this Monday, a day after Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat against Arsenal, which is only the second in the Premier League but which was especially painful due to the expensive bill that he left

The Colombian dropped to the grass at the Emirates Stadium when the game was 1-1 and he himself had provided the assist for that partial draw by Darwin Núñez, unable to stay on his feet after a hard cross with Partey, at 41 minutes .

“Arguably the Colombian had been the visitors’ best player before he was sent off with a knee injury after a cross with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the first half. It was a setback that hurt the Reds, as who then never looked so threatening once the big January reinforcement left the pitch early,” the Liverpool Echo reported at the time.

The reporters were in the mixed zone once the Colombian left the locker room, wearing a knee brace and crutches, visibly affected and described him as follows: “serious and dejected, he crossed the mixed zone with crutches and a knee brace towards the bus… A depressed Diaz did not stop to speak to reporters, but he grimaced and shook his head in disappointment when a member of the press asked him how serious the injury really was,” the newspaper wrote.

“It’s something in his knee, it doesn’t look good,” coach Jürguen Klopp explained at the press conference. For the medium that covers the day-to-day of the team, “the director may not have detailed exactly what the problems were, but his response says a lot.”

What’s next?



Medical tests will decide the diagnosis and treatment but that will take time.

According to the Echo, “Diaz is likely to be assessed on Monday (today) ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League trip against Rangers, but the former Porto winger is anticipated to miss that visit to Ibrox,” the British daily said. .

“Jurgen Klopp will give an update at Tuesday’s press conference,” he explained, referring directly to the fact that there will be no official information before then, except for a major complication that must be reported by the club’s official media. From Colombia it is expected that this will not happen.