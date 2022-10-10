LigaPro: Emelec sees the stage slip away with a lackluster presentation in Quevedo | National Championship | Sports

In an unpleasant performance, Emelec did not go beyond the goalless draw (0-0) with Orense this Sunday night in Quevedo.

At stake valid for date 13 of the second round of the LigaPro Serie A 2022blue and green did not hurt each other at the 7 de Octubre stadium, where the Guayaquil team had to be local due to George Capwell being suspended.

The point leaves Emelec five units behind Aucas (22 vs. 27), leader of the stage, in the absence of two games. The pupils of Ismael Rescalvo thus see the phase and dispute of the final of the Ecuadorian soccer championship escape.

The dawn of the game was a harbinger of the few emotions that there would be on the Quevedo stage.

The match had to be stopped for six minutes, due to the fact that there were flags hanging on the mesh of the stands, a situation detected by the referee Augusto Aragón.

It was necessary to wait until almost half an hour into the game for Emelec to have a scoring option. It was at the feet of Alejandro Cabeza, who created space to finish off with his left foot; but goalkeeper Rolando Silva blocked.

Just after (minute 32), goalkeeper Pedro Ortiz cleared a powerful free kick from Richard Calderón.

It was the only thing in the first half, that little or nothing else gave way to the complement.

At 52 minutes, Édgar Lastre had a clear chance to score when he caught a rebound and finished off powerfully. Silva again prevented his gantry from falling.

At minute 70, Gabriel Achilier, a former Emelec player, headed towards the goal, but Ortiz blocked with his shoulder.

Although Emelec reached the rival area, he lacked a striker who inflated the nets and knew how to be in the right place. Nothing changed with the entry of Mauro Quiroga.

Orense dedicated himself to counterattacking and set plays. Second Portocarrero He was close to scoring when he entered the area and finished off, but sent the ball into the stands.

On the next date, the millionaires will visit Universidad Católica, a Quito club that still aspires to win the round.

