‘Let’s go for another historical chapter’; Larcamón warns América Mediotiempo

Nicolás Larcamón has no qualms about recognizing America as the best team so far in the tournament, but not for that reason he sees his Puebla without weapons to try to advance to the 2022 Opening Semifinals, since they have a consolidated style that will give them to compete.

After eliminating Chivas in the Repechage again and after admitting how complex it was to get the ticket to the Liguilla –with penalties included–, the helmsman turned the page to focus on the club that scored the most points throughout the semester and with which they have pending accounts after he eliminated him in the Quarterfinals last May, in the midst of a controversial arbitration.

“America was the most competitive team of the 17 dates, has a remarkable replacement and hierarchy, but I focus on what we are, because I am clear that the demand is going to be very high, but we are able to compete. This sport is unpredictable and anything can happen. We are eager to achieve another historical chapter”, he pointed out.

The Argentinian recalled that on the last day they were able to competewith the exception that they could not specify the options they had, which reinforced their feeling that they will fight against an opponent rich in variants and with a much higher payroll.

“It is a very complex system and undoubtedly I’m not stupid, that budget is needed to compete better. We are a great team and we work so hard that things happen because they have to be that way, because of the effort, ”she added.

Regarding the ticket obtainedthe helmsman He acknowledged that it generates “nice sensations”especially because of the way it happenedsince there were moments full of tension, especially after the tie obtained on the hour by Carlos Cisneros, who sent to penalties, where they won 5-4.

“The tie on the hour and the feeling that it was put at riskFor now, I’m letting go of whether it’s the fourth Liguilla or whether it’s a well-remembered process in the history of the Pueblan fan. We stayed focused and started preparing for Wednesday’s game. The sensations are very nice, comforting”.