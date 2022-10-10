Entertainment

Karma hit him. She did the worst to Leticia Calderón and now they do not recognize her

Leticia Calderon
Leticia Calderon

It is not a secret that Leticia Calderon and Juan Collado had a relationship from which their two children were born, just as it is not a secret that Juan left Leticia for fellow actress Yadhira Carrillo, which was considered a great scandal.

Yadhira was not forgiven by fans, and was accused of being a husband-snatcher; Some time after the scandal broke out, the actress walked to the altar with her lawyer, but the happiness did not last long, as she was charged with money laundering and illicit enrichment.

And the lawyer was taken to prison, and from there the actress has lived through hell, since she has dedicated her whole life to visiting him and bringing him whatever he needs to prison. So she decided to get away from the cameras and not appear on television again.

Recently Yadhira Carrillo appeared

And the criticism did not wait, because the actress looks quite changed to the time when she was a beauty queen or the protagonist of soap operas.

Yadhira Carrillo/ instagram

