journalists defend him after game vs TwenteMediotiempo

Santiago Gimenez He played his first game as a starter with Feyenoord this Sunday against Twente, a duel that the Mexican team won 2-0. The striker was not fine and missed some scoring chances, which upset to several amateurs of the Dutch team, who asked that he not be a starter in the next match.

However, his performance not only generated negative opinions, since Some fans too highlighted their good moves to find the ball and generate danger.

Journalists defend Santiago Giménez

These opinions, of course, were taken up by the dutch pressparticularly the middle Rijnmondwhere his participants Jesse van Someren and Dennis van Eersel they asked the Feyenoord fans to be patient with Bebotewhom they consider to be a high-quality footballer.

“has great qualities as a striker, which we have already seen in the short time he has been at Feyenoord. It’s a killer in the area, can turn almost any chance into a goal. He had some chances today, but he didn’t make it,” said Jesse van Someren on the FC Rijnmond podcast.

For his part, Dennis van Eersel considers that Gimenez deserves more titlesas coach Arne Slot has already given former starting 9 Danilo several chances, who has failed to convince in all 12 duels.

“Daniel has had the chance to be a starter for a while, then I think What is it jyou that he also give it to Giménez for a while. Feyenoord will also play against teams that do not have a goalkeeper of Unnerstall’s level. Because you can criticize Giménez, but you can also say that Unnerstall played a great game.”

The next duel Feyenoord will be the Thursday against him Midtjylland on the Europe League. In the competition Giménez adds 3 goals, so he could be a starter once again with his team, now in an international competition.