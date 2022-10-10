Joe Biden: “The attacks show the absolute brutality of Putin’s war against Ukraine”

Joe Biden(Reuters)

The president of United States, Joe Bidenstrongly condemned Russia’s missile attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday, saying they “demonstrate the utter brutality” of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s “illegal war.”

“These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose. They demonstrate once again the utter brutality of Mr Putin’s illegal war against the Ukrainian peopleBiden said in a statement.

The president added that the attacks “only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

“Together with our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for their atrocities and war crimes, and provide the necessary support for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom,” Biden said.

“We again call on Russia to end this unprovoked aggression immediately and withdraw its troops from Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s biggest wave of attacks in months has left at least 11 dead and more than 80 wounded, in retaliation for an explosion this weekend that damaged a key bridge linking Russia to Moscow’s annexed Crimean peninsula. kyiv said Russian forces had fired more than 80 missiles at cities across the country and that Russia had also used Iranian drones launched from neighboring Belarus, causing panic and damaging energy facilities across Ukraine.

The Central kyiv business center, known as the DTEK Tower, was heavily damaged



“Let there be no doubt,” Putin said in televised remarks to his security council, “if attempts at terrorist attacks continue, Russia’s response will be severe”.

Before Biden’s statement, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkensaid he spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to assure him of “US support for Ukraine after the horrific bombing of the Kremlin this morning.”

“We will continue to provide economic, humanitarian and military assistance so that Ukraine can defend itself,” he wrote on Twitter.

(With information from AFP)

