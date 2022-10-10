Jay Wheeler: “The Dominican Republic has been one of the most beautiful places I have visited”

Although for now there is no date for when his tour for the album “Emociones” will be, Jay Wheeler announced that one of the first places he will visit will be the Dominican Republic.

“The most beautiful audiences I have are from the DR. Since I have 10,000 followers, most of them were from the DR. Love, affection, respect… Whenever I’ve been there, they wait for me downstairs at the hotel to take pictures with me. Cute cute cute. I can say that one of the most beautiful places I have visited has been the DR”, he expressed in statements to Listín Diario.

Wheeler stated that he has a “lot” of Dominican colleagues with whom he would like to collaborate, as he already did with The Alpha, Prince Royce and Chris Lebrón.

“The truth is that I am a fan of the music of the DR, too much”, he assured in the interview prior to his two concerts last weekend at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, also known as the “Choliseo”, the largest stadium Puerto Rican, in an event where around 30,000 people in total gathered.

On his most recent album, “Emociones”, collaborated with the urban El Alfa in “I do not trust”, a theme that plays with the romanticism that characterizes Wheeler and the dembow, a genre that has become a representation of the Dominican urban movement.

It also has collaborations with Prince Royce in “Si te interrogan”, a bachata in which Nicky Jam also participates and “Desde mis ojos”, along with fellow Dominican Chris Lebrón and Panamanian Sech.

On the list of Dominicans with whom I would like collaborating soon are Rochy RD, Kaly 8 and Braulio Fogónall belonging to the urban genre.

José Ángel López Martínez, his real name, added that he would like to experiment with bachata. “A solo bachatica, of course I can do it. I’ve tried, but I haven’t gotten it out yet,” he said.

Jay Wheeler was born 28 years ago in Salinas, a municipality located in the southern part of the island of Puerto Rico. Before becoming an artist, he worked eight hours harvesting corn under the sun, which caused him allergic reactions due to the chemicals used, he revealed to journalists from Listín Diario.

The urban exponent began to trace his musical career recording videos of “freestyle” to upload it to their social networks.

When he began to receive public support and one of his videos went viral, he decided to take his artistic side seriously and dedicate himself to music.

Themes such as “Por tu culpa” and “Mesaje de voz” managed to capture the public’s interest. They also marked the urban style, who is characterized by capturing love and heartbreak through his lyrics.

However, it would be with “Curiosity” along with Myke Towers, a song that has more than 700 million views on YouTube, his leap to stardom.

The journey to success is not easy. The path traveled by Wheeler to achieve her dreams is marked by effort, dedication and much sacrifice.

“It cost me a lot and I think it is necessary for me to tell you a lot because everything that happens helps you grow as a person, as a human, as an artist and for everything that cost me, I thank God very much that it happened as it had to happen. What had the time that had to have and that everything happened little by little, “said the singer-songwriter.

A big challenge

One of the most important steps in an artist’s career is having their first big concert. A special moment in which they can be face to face with the public that is supporting his musical career.

For Puerto Ricans, that moment marks his first concert at the “Choliseo”. At 28 years old, this is a goal that Jay Wheeler achieved after appearing on October 6 and 7, and on Thursday the 13th and Friday the 14th he will have two more.

It was an evening in which his fans sang at the top of their lungs songs from up to four years ago when he started in music, such as “Por tu culpa”, up to hits from his most recent album, including “Suelta”.

The urban thanked all the love and affection, for saying yes to me when the whole world said no.