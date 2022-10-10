James Rodríguez: Olympiacos publishes the Colombian celebrating on October 10 | Colombians Abroad

Although he missed a penalty goal over the weekend, James Rodriguez made his contribution to the victory of Olympiacosassisting the first goal against OFI Crete for the Greek Super League.

The Colombian ’10’ returned to have minutes after overcoming the injury he suffered in the National Team, entered for the second half and changed the face of his team. Although he sinned on the penalty, he made up for his mistake with an assist. His team won and today they rate him 10/10.

The rojiblanco team took advantage of the date of October 10 to show off their creative and who has worn this number since his arrival for the 2022/23 season. “James Rodríguez is our 10”, published the official Olympiacos account on his social networks, where he shared two photos of the midfielder in Sunday’s game.

And it is that James is much more than the ’10’ of Olympiacos, he is the most valuable player who competes in the Greek League, and because of his past in big clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, they do not miss the opportunity to remember that today part of their ranks.

After the win over OFI, James was asked about the penalty he missed, which could mean the draw. His team fell with an own goal at 40′. The Colombian assured that “great footballers have missed penalties. I have a strong mentality, it won’t affect me, I made good passes.”