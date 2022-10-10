Jada Pinkett to publish book about her life, includes complicated marriage to Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith will write a book about her life, in which there will be no lack of details about her complicated marriage to Will Smith.

The actress, singer, businesswoman and co-host of the Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” has a deal for “Dey Street Books” to be an “honest and gripping memoir” covering her “troubled marriage to Will Smith,” among others. Other themes.

The book is currently untitled and is scheduled for release in the fall of 2023.

“Jada Pinkett Smith recounts the lessons learned in the course of a difficult but fascinating journey: a roller coaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic female power,” read the ad in Dey Street, an editorial. from HarperCollins Publishers.

According to the announcement, Pinkett Smith will recount her “unconventional upbringing in Baltimore,” her friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur, her love affair with Smith, and her experiences with motherhood.

“In crisis at age 40, Jada recounts the terrible decisions she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way,” the editor said.

Pinkett Smith, 51, is known for movies like “Collateral” and “The Matrix Reloaded,” as well as speaking about her battles with depression and the hair loss disorder alopecia areata, the source of the infamous Chris Rock joke. in this year’s edition. Academy Awards Ceremony.

When the comedian compared his shaved head to Demi Moore’s look in “GI Jane,” Will Smith, who published his own best-selling memoir last year, wowed the world by walking from his front row seat to the stage and slap rock.