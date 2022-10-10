“It’s a game of life or death”

2022-10-09

The Olympia suffered more than necessary to get the 1-0 victory against marathon on a very cool night in the stadium National Chelato Ucleswhere next Tuesday he has a new battle for the Concacaf League. After the victory achieved against the purslane, the merengues coach, Pedro Troglio, made his own assessments of the duel, where he did not like the second part of the commitment. “It is important to get this victory in key matches and in the middle of a definition that we are playing, it is difficult to abstract from the moment that is touching us and it is good to win”. You can see: After 10 months inactive, Carlos “Gullit” Peña returns to football and debuts with Vida And add. “We had an excellent first half and an erratic second half. We had a counterattack to settle the game and we missed our passes and that didn’t cost us to be suffering until the last minute. I was surprised how we were in the second half and I liked the first”. The Argentine helmsman also detailed aspects such as the extra time that was added. “It was four minutes of discount, but we played until 51 and there was no reason to play it at that time, it seemed strange to me to play two minutes more. The last ball, instead of putting it into the area, they opened it up and there the match was over and it was a move that could have tied you with so many tall players”.

EVALUATIONS OF THE TRIUMPH AGAINST MARATHON The look and the thoughts are already set on what will be the duel of the classic next Tuesday, where it remains to be seen how players from their squad are. “I will make the evaluations according to what I saw today, the tiredness of some and of course those who played in the first half have the possibility of playing. Here many make hypotheses when they ask to play this and do not know, nor do they consult if the players are there. Arboleda is here for 15 minutes, he comes from an injury, Maciel too and the other Brazilian didn’t do preseason”. At the time he was asked about the victory Motagua had against Vida and if that makes him more attractive for the Concacaf League commitment. “I don’t pay attention to how much they earn, the other day they lost to Spain, then we finished 0-0, that has nothing to do with it, here what matters is who gets up better, who does things better and makes fewer mistakes. We’re both doing well and we’re playing a semi-final and we’re two points away from the top two in the table. On Tuesday the support of the people will be vital, hopefully we can fill the stadium and he has to be that extra man that we need”. About Yan Maciel’s level and pace of play. “We are trying to take it little by little, Chirinos is fine, Moya is Moya and we are always seeing how we are overcoming the amount of time they can be. I don’t see Maciel for 90 minutes and in analysis one sees everything”. Pedro Troglio is clear what this duel against Motagua represents. “Now it is a game of life or death, where you have to eliminate the rival and you have to put people who are at a hundred points, but there are some who are there for a certain time and play well. I always try to put on the best ones and we technicians are not blind”.