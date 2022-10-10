It drove Sebastián Rulli crazy with jealousy, he ended up fleeing to be in complete exile

Sebastian Rulli

If you ask any fan of the world of Mexican television shows for the best leading men, surely one of them would be Sebastián Rulli. An actor who left several breathless and who also beat several rivals to get what he wanted.

However, there was a time when he was not exactly the best of the good in the novel and although he ended up staying with the girl, it was noticed how another gallant got on his nerves and made him almost lose his sanity and any possible rationality.

This other star ended up disappearing from the public eye of the Mexican show business for almost 10 years and it has been known how he no longer even lives in the country after that novel.

This is Aaron Diaz

Diaz, Boyer and Rulli in ‘Teresa’

The whole problem occurred in the telenovela ‘Teresa’, where the character of Rulli could not control the jealousy he felt for the character of Díaz and the love that ‘Teresa’, played by Angelique Boyer, continued to feel for him. Rulli ended up triumphing in the soap opera and it was Aarón’s last role for 10 years on Mexican television and although he assures that he has not left Mexico, he lives most of the days in Italy with his wife and children.