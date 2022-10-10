World

Iran: TV hacked during Supreme Leader’s speech – video – Asia – International

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khameneihas become the object of the anger of many of the young people who participate in the protests for the death of Mahsa Amini, with cries of “death to the dictator” or with the “hacking” of his television interventions.

(You can read: North Korea launches two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​​​Japan)

“Your hands are full of the blood of our youth”saw some incredulous viewers on the nightly news on state television.

(Keep reading: Mahsa Amini died of illness and not ‘beaten’, report says)

The programming of the state channel showed Khamenei in an intervention with a group of clerics when something that nobody expected appeared on the screen. The image changed to show Khamenei surrounded by flames and with a rifle scope on him, while below appeared photos of Amini and other young women who have died in the protests.

In addition, a voice over these images recited the slogan of the protests: “Woman, freedom, life.”

(Also: Students also challenge the use of the veil in Iran)

When the image was cut, the presenter of the news could be seen with a rueful gesture saying “dearest viewers, I invite you to see the rest of the news.” The hacker group Edalat-e Ali (Justice of Ali) claimed responsibility for the action.

The figure of Khamenei is being one of the targets of the young people protesting since the death of Amini on September 16 last after being arrested. In the multiple protests throughout the country one of the chants is “Death to the dictator”, in reference to the supreme leader. They also resonate “Death to Khamenei” or “Dead to the Islamic Republic”. Those cries resound at night in many neighborhoods of Tehran from the windows of the houses.

(Keep reading: Drug trafficking plunges Ecuador into an unprecedented wave of violence)

The 83-year-old religious leader reappeared in mid-September after reports and rumors about his poor health. Despite several public appearances, it was not until October 3, after two weeks of protests, that he mentioned Amini’s death. Then blamed the US and Israel for the protests, though called Amini’s death “heartbreaking”.

Iran

Several cities have joined the protests over Mahsa Amini’s death.

Amini, 22, died on September 16 after being arrested three days earlier by the so-called Morale Police in Tehran on the grounds that she was wearing the Islamic veil wrongly.

Iran’s state-run Forensic Medicine Organization said on Friday that Amini passed away from a previous ailment and not by police beatings.

EFE

Other international news:

– Brazil Elections: the keys to the second round between Bolsonaro and Lula

– Telecommuting is firmly installed in working life in the United States

– Explosion of a car bomb paralyzes strategic Crimean bridge

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Elections in Brazil: after the controversy over the forecasts of the polls, they released the first data for the ballotage

4 days ago

If Russia drops a tactical atomic bomb “Russian forces in Ukraine will be destroyed”

5 days ago

Paradoxes of ‘Porky’, the fanatical mayor of Lima who wants to end Castillo

4 days ago

‘The worst is yet to come,’ say Russians fleeing draft

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button