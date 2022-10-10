Instagram and Twitter restricted rapper Kanye West’s accounts for posting anti-Semitic messages

Rapper Kanye West REUTERS/Randall Hill

Instagram Y Twitter restricted the accounts of American rapper Kanye West after he posted comments reported as anti-semites.

A spokeswoman for Twitter said on Sunday at AFP that his account had been blocked due to a violation of the social network’s rules.

and a spokeswoman for Goalthe parent company of Instagram, told the AFP that the group had removed content – but would not specify which – from West’s account for violating their rules.

Also, Instagram restricted your account, which may mean prevent you from posting, commenting or sending private messages, according to the same source.

In the tweet, removed for violating the platform’s rules, West threatened “the Jews” and pointed out: “they have been playing with me and trying to exclude anyone who opposes their agenda”.

The rapper also pointed out that he cannot be anti-Semitic “because black people are in fact also Jewish.”

Twitter confirmed to several US media outlets that it has blocked West’s account. for a time that has not been disclosed considering that it has violated its use policies.

The controversial rapper I had already been this week at the center of the controversy for wearing a T-shirt with the message “White Lives Matter” (“White Lives Matter”), a slogan often used by white supremacists in response to the “Black Lives Matter” anti-racism movement, during a fashion show in Paris.

The artist, who had not tweeted since November 2020, had returned to this social network this weekend after also being suspended on Instagram after suggesting that rapper Sean Combs, better known as Diddywas being controlled by Jews.

It is not yet known how long the lockdown will last.

West, 45, posted screenshots of conversations with rapper Diddy on Instagram on Friday, who criticized the shirt and its message.

“I’m going to use you as an example to show the Jews who told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,” Kanye West wrote. The publication has been deleted, but the copies are still visible on the Internet.

West’s comments were highly criticized by numerous social media users, including political leaders and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an influential organization combating anti-Semitism.

The return to Twitter of the well-known musician, who now calls himself Ye and who has more than 31 million followers on this platform, had been celebrated by billionaire Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the social network for $44 billion. .

(With information from EFE and AFP)

