Instagram and Twitter restrict Kanye West accounts after posts deemed anti-Semitic

Instagram and Twitter restricted the accounts of American rapper Kanye West after he posted comments denounced as anti-Semitic.

A Twitter spokeswoman told AFP on Sunday that her account had been blocked due to a violation of the social network’s rules.

And a spokeswoman for Meta, Instagram’s parent company, told AFP the group had removed content – but would not specify which – from West’s account for violating its rules.

In addition, Instagram has restricted his account, which may prevent him from posting, commenting or sending private messages, according to the same source.

The rapper has caused quite a stir on social media since wearing a t-shirt proclaiming “White Lives Matter” during Paris Fashion Week.

It is an appropriation of the famous slogan “Black Lives Matter” (The lives of blacks matter), emblematic of the anti-racist protests of the summer of 2020 in the United States, and a hint at the movement.

On Instagram, West, 45, posted screenshots of conversations with rapper Diddy on Friday, who criticized the shirt and its message.

“I’m going to use you as an example to show the Jews who told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,” Kanye West wrote. The publication has been deleted, but the copies are still visible on the Internet.

Then, on Twitter, he said he was going to attack Jews in a tweet that is no longer accessible, and the social network said it violated their rules.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) accused him of promoting “Jew-hatred.”