Hurricane Julia maintains strength as it crosses Nicaragua into the Pacific

The center based in Miami reiterated his warning of possible floods and landslides of land due to the Julia rains throughout Central America and southern Mexico.

The hurricane julia continues to maintain its condition after making landfall in Nicaragua and is crossing that Central American country with 75 mph winds (120 km/h) heading west to exit the Peaceful reported this Sunday National Hurricane Center (NHC) from USA

The center of Hurricane Julia, with winds of up to 140 km/h, made landfall this Sunday morning on the Nicaraguan Caribbean coast, near Laguna de las Perlas, hours after thousands of people were evacuated to temporary shelter centers.

According to the NHC, at 12:00 GMT, the category 1 hurricane (on a scale of 5) was located 60 miles (100 km) west-northwest of Bluefields (Nicaragua) and about 115 miles (190 km) east of Managua. , the Nicaraguan capital.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Nicaragua, from Bluefields to Puerto Cabezas, and a hurricane watch from north of Puerto Cabezas to the border with Honduras.

Other alerts concern the Pacific coast of Honduras, Nicaragua, The savior Y Guatemala.

The fifth hurricane this season in the Atlantic is moving west around 16 mph (26 km/h).

This general motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a slight turn to the west-northwest on Monday.

According to track forecasts, the center of Julia will continue across Nicaragua today and emerge over the Pacific tonight at tropical storm strength and pass near or along the coasts of Honduras, The Savior Y Guatemala on Monday.

Here are the 5 AM EDT 9/10 Key Messages for Hurricane #Julia: Hurricane-force winds & dangerous storm surges ongoing on Nicaraguan coast. Life-threatening flash flooding likely across parts of Central America into Mexico early this week. Latest Advisory: https://t.co/W5ulCzJSkS pic.twitter.com/N8FXW3Rcvb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2022

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to around 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts and additional weakening is expected today as it moves into Nicaragua.

Forecasts indicate that Julia will weaken to a tropical depression on Monday night and dissipate on Tuesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center, and weaker tropical-storm-force winds extend out to 115 miles (185 km).

The Bluefields International Airport in Nicaragua reported a sustained wind of 81 mph (130 km/h) shortly after Julia moved over land in the early hours.

In addition to wind and rain, which can cause life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across Central America and southern Mexico, Julia may continue to produce a dangerous storm surge along Nicaragua’s Atlantic coast, but water levels should drop today.

The rough seas generated by Julia are affecting Jamaica, the Colombian islands of Providencia and San Andrés, and the coast of Central America.