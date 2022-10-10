How to prevent mental health problems at work?

Clelia García, director of the Terapify Clinical area, assures that among the main mental health problems are anxiety, depression, work stress and born out. In addition, he considers that the overcrowding of home office that occurred as a result of Covid-19 brought with it advantages and disadvantages in terms of productivity, but also mental health.

On the one hand, this scheme presents greater flexibility to carry out wellness activities: movement, meditation, and a more comfortable and personalized work environment.

On the other hand, “many collaborators report that with the home office the work-life limits are blurred and the balance can be lost. This leads to many people becoming fatigued or experiencing down syndrome. burnout”, he describes.

Mental health, the great forgotten in companies

Even before the pandemic, the WHO emphasized the fact that workplaces that take care of the well-being of their employees not only see improvements in their health, but also see benefits for the company. They reduce absenteeism, improve job performance and productivity, boost morale and staff motivation, and minimize tension and conflict between colleagues.

Likewise, there are factors that negatively affect the mental health of employees. For example, poor working conditions and experiences of discrimination. These can increase stress, and in the same way, increase the vulnerability to developing a mental health problem.

The most recent WHO Mental Health Atlas report warns that promotion and prevention programs for mental health at work are among the least promoted by countries, reaching only 35% worldwide.

How to promote mental health at work?

offer the skill development for stress management, as well as strategies to promote healthy habits.

The work happiness It is another aspect that leaders can contribute to when seeking to reduce the impact of the effects of stress.

preserve the link between employees and employers It will allow a social dialogue conditioned by trust and opportunity.

Well-being is not just doing yoga or meditating, but knowing how people feel in psychological terms.

Segment benefits based on the life stage of each collaborator.

Hear it and really be interested in what motivates him and what worries him.

“It is true that no one external can guarantee well-being, but we can add discomfort to work teams when we do not do things well,” reflects Montserrat Ventosa, vice-rector for talent, well-being and purpose at Tecmilenio University.