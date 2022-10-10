“House of the Dragon”, from the world “Game of Thrones”, has already lit

What are the best fantasy series in history, according to IMDb? 1:08

(CNN Business) — HBO has created a kingdom of hits, but none as popular as “Game of Thrones.” However, “Game of Thrones” foundered in 2019, when critics and fans were not satisfied with the bland conclusion to the fantastical epic (Bran Stark on the Iron Throne? Come on!).

So what was HBO to do? Create more “Game of Thrones”, of course.

This is where “House of the Dragon” comes in, a prequel that takes place almost 200 years before the events of its predecessor and focuses on the Targaryen family. The series premiere in August was highly anticipated, and while the series didn’t seem like much of a gamble, a bad start could have wiped out the entire “Game of Thrones” brand faster than a Stark at a royal wedding.

Fortunately for loyal Game of Thrones fans and for HBO (which, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery), the series opened to HBO records and is averaging 29 million viewers per episode across all US platforms. , depending on the string. To put this number in context, the seventh season of “Game of Thrones” averaged 32.7 million viewers per episode, and the eighth, its final season, averaged 46 million viewers.

The series hasn’t slowed down since.

“Dragon” has seen a weekly increase since the third episode, according to Variety. That includes a 3% increase for the crucial episode six, in which the series jumps back in time by a decade and resets many characters, including the protagonist, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

According to entertainment research company Parrot Analytics, global demand for the show at its premiere was 64 times higher than the average demand for a show worldwide. (“Demand” is Parrot’s metric that measures factors like downloads and a show’s social engagement.) Following the airing of the seventh episode, demand peaked the following day at approximately 138 times. These data mean that global demand grew by 114% between the premiere and its highest point.

This success comes amid stiff competition. “Dragon” airs at 9:00 pm (Miami time) opposite NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” which has long been one of the highest-rated broadcasts on television. Getting an audience during NFL games is no easy task, but like its predecessor, “Dragon” does it every week. (It doesn’t hurt that “Game of Thrones” is a lot like watching sports, albeit with more dragons.)

In addition, fantasy fans have a litany of titles to choose from right now: Marvel series, DC series, Star Trek series, as well as “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, Amazon’s big bet Prime for The Lord of the Rings franchise. Oh, and let’s not forget the Disney+ series set in a galaxy far, far away, “Andor,” from Star Wars.

As “Dragon” nears its end in a few weeks, its success so far opens up even more possibilities for the Game of Thrones brand, which has remained popular even after leaving a sour taste for its ending.

That’s good news for HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery, which will use the franchise across multiple platforms, from traditional television to streaming service HBO Max, arguably the most important aspect of the company’s broad portfolio.

And that is why the series has already been renewed for a second season. There is still a lot of fire in the world of Westeros.