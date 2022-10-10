Healthcare system innovation based on measuring to improve

José Ramón González Juanatey, head of the Cardiology Service of the Sanitary Area of ​​Santiago de Compostela and Barbanza.

The great innovation of health systems is “measure to improveThis was pointed out by José Ramón González Juanatey, head of the Neurology Service in that area, during his presentation ‘Innovative clinical services. Organizational and management model’ at the ‘Innovative Health Organization’ conference in this area, held this Monday in the headquarters of Medical Writingcoordinated by the Spanish Society of Health Directors (SEDISA) and with the collaboration of Air Liquide Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim and Abbott.

“Only by knowing what we do and seeing the results can we identify improvement opportunities“, he stated, while adding that research and teaching must be “inherent” to quality care.

“With the E-consultation the rate of assistance to the Emergency Department was reduced because we managed to anticipate instability, we see patients soon. Therefore, we get Less stress in the ERless hospitalization and less mortality,” he stated.

Provide care at the appropriate health system level

Specifically, in the first six months mortality has increased by 20 percent in Spain, according to Eurostat data, and the main reason has been the loss of care continuity of chronic diseases. In addition, our country has also lost two years of life expectancy. Therefore, reverse this figure it is a challenge for professionals.

From the Sanitary Area of ​​Santiago de Compostela they carry out this measurement through 111 indicators. Among them are aspects related to the organization of the centers such as the time that the patient remains in the Emergency Department or the average hospital stay.

The organization of care processes and technological resources are key to achieving significant changes in the health system. “We must organize the area based on the most prevalent care processes: stroke, familial hypercholesterolemia, chronic kidney disease, etc. We have to solve these processes in the level of adequate health system“, has held.

The day hospital saves on hospital stays

In this sense, the expert considers essential incorporate Primary Care Medicine. “Without them it will not be possible to tackle the current challenges”, she stated. For González it is necessary define the patient circuit and establish continuity of care. “In this way, we stratify risk and optimize treatment,” she specified.

In this area, the extended hospitalization has had very good results. This is a model in which the cardiologist responsible for the patient continues to have contact with him after his discharge from hospital. Likewise, their commitment to the day hospital has allowed them “outpatient procedures and care for patients in the Emergency Room in the day hospital”. Thus achieving a more optimized follow-up, saving hospital stays and having more beds.

Lastly, the call “crown jewel” of this health area is the integrated clinical history, which is responsible for 100 percent of referrals. Thanks to her, the cardiology care has approached to all locations, an important factor considering the different rural areas that are included in it. “Our health system allows improve accessibility“, it is finished.