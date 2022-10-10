He took the love from Fernando Colunga and now they blame him for the worst until the afterlife

Fernando Colunga

October 09, 2022 12:24 p.m.

Any good story has a hero, a heartthrob or simply a man who ends up taking the love, fortune or respect of the people. However, a villain is needed to make his life impossible, even if he is defeated in the end. That is the basis of most Televisa soap operas, but this time it became a reality.

The soap opera was ‘Tomorrow is forever’, released in 2008 and the hero was nothing more and nothing less than the leading man of the time, Fernando Colunga. That time he played Eduardo Juárez who had to fight for his eternal love but had to deal with two antagonists in particular.

One of them was the mastermind of everything and was willing to take the love of his life from Colunga. Now, he would be receiving the worst accusation until the afterlife.

This is the actor Rogelio Guerra

Cast of ‘Tomorrow Is Forever’

There he played two brothers and one of them was the villain of the novel: Artemio Bravo. He was willing to take revenge on his twin and one of the collateral victims was the character of Colunga and his love, Silvia Navarro.

In real life, Guerra is no longer in the world of the living but now he would have received the worst accusation from his estranged daughter and Guerra’s widow has replied:

“As long as he tells the truth, there is no problem because the abusive and crazy woman was his mother. Rogelio never knew that she was being abused. The mother, as a good abuser, hid her actions. When Rogelio went to see them, the girl seemed well cared for and fed, but when Rogelio turned around, the abuse of her came. It is not true that he knew she was being tortured.”