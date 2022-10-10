Entertainment

He made life impossible for Victoria Ruffo and ended up being a dentist

Victoria Ruffo
Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-rate dramatic actress, especially since she has suffered unspeakably in her novels.

Obviously, in her real life she has also suffered from tragedies and scandals, but the soap operas have put her acting ability to the test and she has shown her most suffering side without a doubt.

However, there was once a woman who completely despised her and did everything possible so that Ruffo and someone very close to her would have a happy ending.

It is about the ex-actress Gabriela Goldsmith

Goldsmith in ‘Simply Maria’

It all happened in the soap opera “Simplemente María”, where Ruffo and Goldsmith ended up being sisters-in-law after Victoria had a non-committal relationship with the brother of Gabriela’s character. This resulted in descendants and Goldsmith made sure in the novel that they had the worst time possible.

And her life changed from there since she retired from acting and is currently dedicated to politics, but not before studying two careers: Social Responsibility and Dentistry, the latter being her choice on the recommendation of an ex-boyfriend who also ended up being a dentist. .

