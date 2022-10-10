He made fun of Pietrasanta in the middle of the Chivas elimination program

Alvaro Morales continues to make it clear that he is happy about the removal of Chivas in the Repechage. That is why after the video that she published on her social networks making fun of the people from Guadalajara, she attacked Jorge Pietrasanta in full program.

In said transmission, the commentator climbed onto the table that surrounds the analysts accompanying him and began to laugh at the Sacred Flock and his partner, who is known for being a faithful follower of the people of Guadalajara.

Nevertheless, pietrasanta exploded when Alvaro Morales will start laughing in your face at the removal of ChivasWell, he responded by mentioning that he never thought he would have to work with someone who makes fun of the teams to eat every day.

“Record this clowning. What I love is what you live for, making fun of the Cougars, to make fun of Guadalajara. You don’t care about anything else, the only thing that interests you is making fun of the Cougars and of the ChivasThat’s what you live by, that’s what you eat, it’s very clear. I didn’t think I knew someone who was capable of the clown you just did. And then you get angry because the other day I told you that you were stupid”, commented ‘Pietra’.

Alvaro Morales For his part, he simply asked: “After so much defending your Chivaswho was stupid?”, to which pietrasanta it simply reminded him that he predicted his team’s loss to La Franja.

They were accompanied at the table Hector Huerta and Jared Borgetti. The journalist, who is fond of Atlaslaughed at what was happening, while the former soccer player found it uncomfortable because of the expressions he had during the program.

