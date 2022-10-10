He betrayed Sebastián Rulli, they wanted to run him from Televisa and the torment did not leave his life

Sebastian Rulli

October 09, 2022 11:54 a.m.

If you ask any fan of the world of Mexican television shows for the best leading men, surely one of them would be Sebastián Rulli. An actor who left several breathless and who also beat several rivals to get what he wanted.

However, there was a time when he ended up being the loser of the story, since he was betrayed by the one he once considered his best friend and Rulli ended up more than heartbroken.

From there, the one who betrayed him ended up spiraling down and lost what he loved most.

This is the actor Eduardo Santamarina

Rulli and Santamarina in ‘Rubí’

It all happened in the soap opera ‘Rubí’, released in 2004, where Rulli and Santamarina were in a love triangle with the antagonist played by Bárbara Mori. There, when the character of Sebastián was married to Rubí, there was an infidelity with the character of Santamarina.

“I thought that it had already been worth it, mother, that they were going to fire me,” revealed Santamarina, recounting his problems dealing with his alcoholism and how he arrived unwell to various projects in which he participated with Televisa.

In addition, although he has already recovered with the help of his current wife, Mayrín Villanueva, at the time it cost him his relationship with the mother of his children, Itati Cantoral.