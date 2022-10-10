Entertainment

He betrayed Sebastián Rulli, they wanted to run him from Televisa and the torment did not leave his life

Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Sebastian Rulli
Sebastian Rulli

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

If you ask any fan of the world of Mexican television shows for the best leading men, surely one of them would be Sebastián Rulli. An actor who left several breathless and who also beat several rivals to get what he wanted.

However, there was a time when he ended up being the loser of the story, since he was betrayed by the one he once considered his best friend and Rulli ended up more than heartbroken.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Rulli:

GOODBYE SEBASTIAN RULLI. THE NEW HOT ANGELIQUE BOYER IS THE SON OF FERNANDO COLUNGA

THE SECRET OF SEBASTIAN RULLI THAT WOULD MAKE ANGELIQUE DOUBT ABOUT STARTING A FAMILY

From there, the one who betrayed him ended up spiraling down and lost what he loved most.

This is the actor Eduardo Santamarina

Rulli and Santamarina in ‘Rubí’

It all happened in the soap opera ‘Rubí’, released in 2004, where Rulli and Santamarina were in a love triangle with the antagonist played by Bárbara Mori. There, when the character of Sebastián was married to Rubí, there was an infidelity with the character of Santamarina.

“I thought that it had already been worth it, mother, that they were going to fire me,” revealed Santamarina, recounting his problems dealing with his alcoholism and how he arrived unwell to various projects in which he participated with Televisa.

In addition, although he has already recovered with the help of his current wife, Mayrín Villanueva, at the time it cost him his relationship with the mother of his children, Itati Cantoral.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

It was Kate del Castillo’s great love, but now she shares everything with Ana Brenda Contreras

1 week ago

Yolanda Andrade reveals the greatest act of love she did for Verónica Castro

6 days ago

The terrifying messages that “Chespirito” sent in “El Chavo del 8”.

1 week ago

More diva than Luis Miguel, Aracely Arámbula would be refusing the most unexpected

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button