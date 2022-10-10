Goodbye Angelique Boyer. Her old love has already changed her for another

Angelique Boyer

October 10, 2022 1:54 p.m.

It is no secret to anyone that Angelique Boyer is one of the most beloved actresses on the small screen, her performance as Teresa gave her worldwide fame. And this role was in the telenovela that hers, at that time her boyfriend, Güero Castro, produced.

And it is that there was a relationship between them that almost ended in marriage, but they ended up in infidelity scandals, since it was said that she and Sebastián Rulli had fallen in love in that production, something that Castro would have confirmed.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

THE TERRIBLE TRUTH BEHIND THE CONTROVERSY OF VERÓNICA CASTRO

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE RUMOR THAT ASSURE THAT JUAN GABRIEL DECLARED HIS LOVE TO ANDRÉS GARCÍA

Of course, José Alberto Castro has already found Angelique’s replacement, because his new girlfriend is also the actress Mimi Morales, with whom he was seen very caramelized at Michell Jurado’s wedding. The young woman would have started dating Güero during 2020.

El Güero does not make it public

According to Javier Ceriani from the program Gossip No Like, the producer does not want to make the relationship public yet, so when questioned he denies having a girlfriend. But it would be well known that they have already been a couple for 2 years.