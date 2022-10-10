Gisele Bünchen went to see her lawyer: the detail that confirms her divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen, 42, was pictured leaving an office of her lawyers (The Grosby Group)



Gisele Bundchen looking dejected she was photographed leaving a law office building. Holding a laptop and without her wedding ring, the Brazilian supermodel hid her face behind her sunglasses.

Her visit came amid rumors that Bündchen, 42, and her husband, Tom Brady45, are in divorce proceedings after 13 years and have two children together: Benjamin12 years old, and They livedfrom 9.

The NFL player is also the father of Jack15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

For months, there’s been talk of trouble between the pair that began shortly after Brady returned to the NFL for another season after previously announcing he was retiring. The choice to retract that decision has generated “A lot of tension” between the marriage, says the American press.

Both Bündchen and Brady have retained attorneys as they navigate the end of their relationship.

The model was seen looking dejected and without her wedding ring in Miami, Florida, where she lives with her husband and children (The Grosby Group)



Brady and Bündchen are preparing for a potential legal battle, with sources claiming the supermodel has been working with her attorney for “weeks”. Meanwhile, construction on her Miami Beach mansion ground to a halt.

The property was set up to include everything from a yoga deck, an organic garden, a meditation area, a pickleball court, large his and hers bathrooms, a main kitchen and an outdoor kitchen.

In 2020, the 45-year-old football star and 42-year-old top model bought a property on Miami Beach’s exclusive Indian Creek Island for $17 million. The island is known for its extreme security measures (there is a guarded bridge to enter and private security) and its famous residents, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Both Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady hired divorce lawyers (The Grosby Group)



The costs of its construction had a cost of USD 10 million. Located in the exclusive community of Indian Creek Country Club, what was supposed to be their matrimonial home is described as one property, comprising three buildings: a two-story main house, a security post and a gym. The gym would include an exercise deck, steam shower, locker room and massage room. In addition, there would be a cabin with a pool.

The floor plan also shows that the main residence would have five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Other features include an elevator, a staff entrance, parking, a swimming pool, a hot tub, plus outdoor dining space and a large garden. There is also a guest suite with a terrace. Amenities also include a movie theater, an office, a study and a children’s area.

“I would like him to be more present.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen (Getty Images)

The American press indicates that the couple could not solve their marital crisis. The couple has been living separately during the last two months after a strong discussion for the athlete’s decision to continue playing in the NFL. Now apparently they are already looking split his multi-million dollar empire.

Sources close to the seven-time Super Bowl champion say they are both very involved in raising their children and They would share custody.

Another source familiar with the couple confirms that they are considering dividing their assets, which includes a portfolio of $26 million.

From 2021 to 2022, Brady’s estimated overall net worth increased from $180 million to $250 million. In May, Forbes reported that he is now 9th highest paid athlete in the worldwith endorsement deals including Under Armour, Sam Adams, Foot Locker and Tag Heuer.

The couple own a condo in Tribeca, New York, valued at $3.6 million, as well as a $5.7 million property in the Yellowstone Club, Montana. Bündchen’s favorite house is her home in Coast deliciouswhere the family often goes on vacation.

Bundchen spoke about the race Tom Brady in the NFL amid rumors of a serious marital crisis. “I would like him to be more present”, said the Brazilian to model to the magazine she. and admitted that “He’s had those conversations with him over and over again.”

“I did my part, which is to be for my husband,” said the businesswoman. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a loving environment for my children to grow up to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing him succeed and feeling fulfilled in his career makes me happy,” she added.

Bündchen had made it clear to her husband that she disagreed with his decision to continue playing, reported Page Six earlier this month.“They had agreed that he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind”, Said a source to the aforementioned media about the reason for the marital crisis.

The couple with their children

The model and the athlete were married in 2009. The relationship had a rocky start in early 2007. Within weeks of their courtship, Brady found out that her ex, Bridget Moynihan was pregnant. “Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The next day the news was everywhere, and I felt like my world had turned upside down,” Bündchen wrote in her 2018 memoir.

Bundchen, who for many years was the highest paid model in history, sacrificed her dreams so that her husband’s could be fulfilled.

Brady himself reflected on his wife’s sacrifices in September 2021, on his podcast Let’s Go. “She hasn’t worked that hard in the last 10 or 12 years, she has dedicated herself to raising our children and has agreed to live in Boston and then move to Florida.. He has taken care of the house for a long time and I think there are things he wants to achieve, “he said at the time.

In 2020 in a radio interview with Howard Stern, the athlete had already recognized that not everything was perfect between them and that they had managed to overcome difficult times. “Two years ago, Gisele was not satisfied with our marriage. I need a change. She told me that even if the situation worked for me, it wasn’t the same for her. We have to work on both sides to make it sustainable”.

