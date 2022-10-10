Get to know Shakira’s LUXURY mansion in the Bahamas that would be KEY in a fraud trial

Some years ago, Shakira revealed that in addition to having a property in Miami, he also acquired a luxurious Mansion on the Bahamas; site from which he revealed that he has a recording studio and this is where he spends most of his time composing. However, it was recently revealed that this house may be the key code in the judgment by fraud that the singer has with the Treasury.

And this is luxurious mansion of Shakira in the Bahamas It is a space where the singer can have the opportunity to spend a vacation with her children; it is also known that when she was in the relationship with Antonio de la Rúa they lived in this property for some time. On one occasion, the Colombian showed her house on the famous MTV program ‘Cribs’.

The luxurious mansion of Shakira in the Bahamas It has two floors in which it has a living room, as well as common rooms such as the living room, dining room and kitchen. In addition, one of her most luxurious spaces is her personal recording studio where the Colombian has spent a lot of time composing her greatest hits.

In said study, Shakira he has his favorite guitars, as well as all the instruments and equipment he needs to be able to compose all his songs. Is Mansionit is known that the singer could use it as a key code for him judgment that is next to face on the subject of frustrated that it is argued committed in Treasury of Spain.

The mansion in the Bahamas, a key to Shakira’s trial with the Spanish Treasury

Among the main argument Shakira intends to use in your judgment and the one that will be key code for this case of fraud he has with the Treasury of Spain, is that he will say that he lived in his luxurious mansion of the Bahamas. Despite this, the Colombian must pay taxes to the Spanish treasury because, according to this body, the singer spent more than 183 days in this country, so she must fulfill her obligations.

And it is known that the representatives of Shakirahave presented to the court a certificate of residence in which it is stated that the singer spent from 2012 to 2015 in her luxurious mansion of the Bahamas. Which makes it clear that he did not live in Spain the 183 days that he is considered to have spent in Spain; According to the previous one, the Colombian hopes to avoid the sentence for fraud of 14.5 million euros.

Despite this, the Tax Agency still does not recognize that Shakira have resided permanently in the Bahamas in the time indicated by their lawyers.