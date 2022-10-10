Entertainment

Get to know Shakira’s LUXURY mansion in the Bahamas that would be KEY in a fraud trial

Some years ago, Shakira revealed that in addition to having a property in Miami, he also acquired a luxurious Mansion on the Bahamas; site from which he revealed that he has a recording studio and this is where he spends most of his time composing. However, it was recently revealed that this house may be the key code in the judgment by fraud that the singer has with the Treasury.

And this is luxurious mansion of Shakira in the Bahamas It is a space where the singer can have the opportunity to spend a vacation with her children; it is also known that when she was in the relationship with Antonio de la Rúa they lived in this property for some time. On one occasion, the Colombian showed her house on the famous MTV program ‘Cribs’.

