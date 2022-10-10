Francisco Lindor and Edwin Díaz: two different realities after the elimination of the New York Mets

Two of the best Puerto Rican baseball players today were left out of the postseason of the Big leagues after the removal of the New York Mets: Francisco Lindor and Edwin Diaz.

On Sunday night, both lamented that the season ended sooner than expected after the Mets were eliminated in the wild-card series by the San Diego Padres. The Padres won the decisive third game at New York’s Citi Field 6-0, silencing the Mets’ offense.

It was a disappointing end to the season for the Mets, who had a terrific regular season going 101-61. However, they were unable to win the Eastern Division against the Atlanta Braves, who finished with the same record but dominated the particular series against the Mets.

In fact, it is the first time in the history of the Major Leagues that a team that wins more than 100 games does not qualify for the division series.

“There were a lot of ups, and some downs as well. I learned a lot, we learned a lot. We improve as players, as people. Losing tonight doesn’t feel right. But hats off to the San Diego Padres, they came here and played better than us,” Lindor said in obvious frustration at his locker, as seen in a video posted by SNY.

Lindor stepped up as the Mets’ leader in 2022. He finished the three-game series against the Padres with two hits in 10 at-bats (.200), with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored.. Lindor is under contract with the Mets through 2031 after he signed a 10-year, $341 million extension last year.. He finished the regular season with a .270 average, 26 home runs and 107 RBIs, improving his 2021 records in all three lines.

Diaz, for his part, faces a very different reality entering free agency. The Naguabo closer finished another great season, with 32 saves -repeating the total from 2021- and an ERA of 1.31, the best of his career. He won the affection of the demanding fans of New York and his entrance to the stadium with the song “Narco” every time he was going to take over became quite an event at Citi Field.

“Our goal was to win this game, but (Joseph) Musgrove threw a great game,” Diaz said after the game, referring to the San Diego starter. “(The Padres) did everything to win.”

The 28-year-old pitcher also said he was happy with the balance of his season.

“I stayed healthy all year and was doing my job all year. I worked a lot in the offseason and with the coaches. I’m very happy with how my season turned out,” he told reporters in the Mets’ clubhouse.

Regarding his future, Díaz did not hide his desire to stay in New York, where he arrived in 2019 after starting his career with the Seattle Mariners.

“I haven’t talked (about) that with my agent and my family, because we were concentrating on playing in the playoffs. But now I have the opportunity to think about it and see with my family and we will make the best decision for me,” Diaz said.

“I hope I can come back here. If not, I understand that it is a business. We are going to leave with the best that is for my family, ”she concluded.