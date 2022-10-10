Francis Rosas, Deddie Romero and Kimberly Santiago entrust the success of “PR en Vivo” to their chemistry

Those who know the singer, presenter and announcer, Eddie Romero, they might think that there is nothing in the media that worries her. However, while she finalized the last details for the debut of “PR en Vivo”, of TeleOncewhere he will lead the baton together with the presenter and comedian, Francis Rosesthe daughter of the percussionist Sonia López admitted that the premiere of the television proposal has her “a little nervous”.

“Yes, nervous,” the artist repeated while her classmates looked at her in disbelief. But there is a detail that justifies his feeling. Between lighting tests and furniture movements, Romero said that 21 long years have passed since the last time he was part of a television project.

“But still, I’m very happy. I love the work group. We got along super well from day number one. There is no competition, there is no tension. This girl (Kimberly Santiago) she is fabulous, a young, fresh girl… You know, she brings that part of youth, so I’m happy”, emphasized who in 1977, at just 12 years old, earned the nickname “La Salserita” after enter the music industry.

Next to the Bayamo cheerleader will be the creator of characters such as Chirongo, Malapily and Félix El Embustero. In this way, Rosas will fulfill the promise he made to his audience 12 weeks ago after the cancellation of “Acuéstate con Francis”, the space with which his role as executive producer was born. “New things are coming,” he said at the time.

Today, right in the studio where he saw the lights of his great dream go out, the former talent of Wapa Television is preparing to –once again- reach Puerto Rican homes. Although in its initial stage, “PR en Vivo” will be broadcast from Monday to Friday from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pmthe also actor assured that he is ready to throw a “marathon” of 3 or 4 hours.

“(I am) very excited, I really am. (It is) one more workshop that opens. What is richer than that? I’ve been working on television for 20 years, I hope they continue for 20 more because that’s the idea. I love this and having another opportunity to be able to present myself to the Puerto Rican public is fabulous and with some colleagues who also, I very much agree with Deddie, we get along super well, ”he said.

For his part, Santiago, who since 2019 stood out as an entertainer of “Prime time”, from ABC Puerto Rico, likewise, recognized the immediate chemistry that developed between the trio that promises to make Puerto Ricans enjoy themselves. From the new TeleOnce program, the communicator will be able to carry out the profession in which she decided to pursue her university studies, journalism.

“I am very excited, very happy, grateful for the opportunity. For me it is a new challenge, we are doing different things, there is going to be a lot of variety in the project and I am very happy to be able to start”, explained the calmest and calmest of the group.

According to the happy hosts who arrived at the house of “The Vault of TeleOnce” Y “News”, “PR en Vivo” will have “everything”. Its purpose, they pointed out, will be to entertain and inform in an entertaining and different way.

“When they initially presented the program I felt much calmer because perhaps there is a lot of what I do on the radio. There are different collaborators, with different specializations and we are going to tie the topic (of the day) with the experience and knowledge of the collaborators. Besides, we are going to have her (Santiago) on the street doing different reports on different topics,” Romero said.

Rosas added that the space will be provided to make their occurrences. Along these lines, he revealed that some of his characters -such as Cascarita- will be able to arrive on a Friday, for example, to greet and interact with the host of the disappeared programs “Qué Suerte” and “Otra Cosa”.

“You know that we love that vacilón and more with Deddie because I listen to it on the radio and that energy you say ‘wow, if you project that on television’. It’s super funny, and she always has a face like she’s going to do something mean. That will attract a lot of attention from her and they will adore her, ”exalted the comedian.

Santiago reiterated that those who tune into the space will learn stories of outstanding Puerto Ricans in various areas. In the same way, they will be informed of news events in the country.

“We have been working for a long time and there are many spectacular stories, but one of my favorites is precisely how the recovery process of our farmers has been after the passage of Hurricane Fiona. There are many very cool things that we are going to be working on, on my part, directly from the street and I am very happy about that, ”said the blonde.

“PR en Vivo” will share the schedule, from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm with “Alexandra at 12” of Telemundo Y “Stick to Noon” of Wapa Televisionwhere Rosas worked before making the leap to TeleOnce and starring in a legal dispute with the couple of producers Gilda Santini and Emmanuel “Sunshine” Logronoowners of Sanco Productions, Inc.

On this particular, Rosas preferred to speak as a “fan of national television.” “I support different programming, different channels, I don’t see it as a competition, but rather another option for the people. Here we are going to inform you, we are going to have different types of information, that, if you are interested, tune in. If you want to see the comedy of the other channel, you go and see it. There is for everyone. On the contrary, I am glad that a program like that has been around for so many years because that is what one looks at when a program is born, that it lasts, and those are our goals too, “he said.

“Yes, but let them adjust because we are going to get our act together,” Romero added as a joke.

Meet the collaborators

In the study

Alexander the Great – Every Monday the astrologer will give the weekly horoscope.

– Every Monday the astrologer will give the weekly horoscope. Lcda. melanie rivera – The lawyer will take a look at the legal issues that are in the pipeline, seeking that the citizen has direct access to the issues that matter to him and affect him.

– The lawyer will take a look at the legal issues that are in the pipeline, seeking that the citizen has direct access to the issues that matter to him and affect him. Joharys Aybar – The psychologist will make a psychological x-ray of the issues that affect us as a society.

– The psychologist will make a psychological x-ray of the issues that affect us as a society. Erika-Michael – The sexologist will bring to the table sexual issues aimed at the common citizen.

– The sexologist will bring to the table sexual issues aimed at the common citizen. Sarah Pastor – The expert in image, projection and style will be part of the segment “On everyone’s lips” which aims to present the various points of view on topics that are news in the country.

outdoors