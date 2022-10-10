“First Nuevo León and then decide if you want me in the presidential election”: Samuel García

Monterrey.— Given the mentions that place him as a possible candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for 2024, the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia Sepulveda He affirms that time is not against him and for now his priority is to achieve the best possible government. If he succeeds, Mexico will decide if it wants to see him on the presidential ticket.

Regarding political alliances for 2024, he points out that the parties must be consistent because joining forces for a simple electoral issue generates mistrust.

In an interview for EL UNIVERSAL, the president asks the people of New Leon for patience because “Rome was not built in a day.” As he celebrates one year in government this Tuesday, he assures that he heads an incorruptible administration and recognizes that the strongest challenge he has faced has been the water crisis.

What is the balance of your management and the challenges you have faced in this first year of government?

“We are very optimistic. This year we managed to lay the foundations for what we call the new Nuevo León and at the same time we had to solve the crisis that El Bronco left us [el exgobernador Jaime Rodríguez Calderón] very deep and rooted.

I can list 15 crises, lowering my hand: the water crisis, public transport, the corruption crisis that existed in all areas of government, the security crisis, in short…

It was a complex year because at the same time that the government started, it had to resolve those bombs and lay the foundations for a new model of government, for a new Constitution that is going to govern our state; the bases of a new State Development Plan and long-range master projects, such as water, mobility and security.

We are very happy, I think that this first year we achieved the objective, which was to resolve the crises and lay the foundations, and that is why we have put First Things First in our first report. We did what had to be done.

How has your relationship been with the Congress of Nuevo León, which has a majority and constitutional control by the PAN and the PRI?

–Fortunately, it has been a good relationship. I was a fellow legislator for many of the deputies, and as a senator I also helped many because some of them were mayors. With the majority of relationships, we have helped each other, we have worked together, they know my form of government, very pushy, very sharp, always on top of things and this first year I am not saying that everything was hunky-dory, there was a month of tension politics, but broadly speaking there was a very good accompaniment from Congress, they voted us the budget unanimously, the Organic Law of the Public Administration and the new Constitution came out.

I am widely grateful that the most important legal document of the State has already been updated and this new Constitution will allow us to be the most federalist, greenest, future-oriented and extremely progressive state in the rights of Nuevo Leon.

Don’t you expect to have to exercise your veto power as Jaime Rodríguez frequently did?

–In our case, not because unlike El Bronco, who was a very untidy and very distracted person, not to say that he had no job, knowing that Congress is very important, we are always in communication with them and always looking to build, every day.

And there is another difference: El Bronco had zero deputies and we MC have a third party, that helps a lot because that bench inside builds the premises and approaches of our Government.

What projects are there for the long term?

—We started the projects that had been stuck for 20 or 30 years; for example, the new Libertad dam. We will finish that next year; The El Cuchillo II aqueduct, which had been stuck since 1996, has already started and we will finish it next year, and many deep wells are coming so as not to depend exclusively on the rain and the dams. Water recycling is coming, four treatment plants and we are not ruling out very long-term projects, such as desalination and the [río] Panuco.

Water was perhaps the strongest challenge of my government. We had a crisis not seen in 30 years, but it has been resolved and we are doing everything so that there will never be one again and we will always guarantee water for our city.

What reflection leaves you to reach your first year of management at the head of one of the most important and complex states in the country?

—We are a very young government, eager to work, with the best cabinet in Mexico, which also has more women than men and, something extremely important, it is an incorruptible government; Corruption is over here. We bring very healthy finances, green finances, a lot of savings. There are no longer those practices of privileges, diversions, moches, and that assures us that the people have confidence in their government and that we are going to interact with active citizen participation.

That said, this first year I learned a lot. Of course, at my age (34 years old) I am very proud to be the youngest governor that Nuevo León has had in its history, but I also want to accompany him for being the best governor in the state.

So, youth is not fighting against perfection and we are working so that Nuevo León continues to be first place in everything, but each time with much more power, Nuevo León, which we all want to be the best place to be born, grow up, be educated and live. from all over Mexico.

There are still very important challenges in terms of security and mobility, what is being done about it?

—First, tell people to trust us and be patient because Rome was not built in a day, and it is obvious that the great infrastructure projects are not going to be reflected in a year.

Nuevo León has to take into account that in 40 years three Metro lines were built and some of them run down and poorly done. I ask them to give me five years to do another three. We are going to do more Metro in five years than they did in 30.

The same goes for security. A lot of investment is required and more than investment, a lot of intelligence is required. So, after 10 years that they let the Civil Force die, today we are again injecting helicopters, patrols, black mambas, salaries, regiments, benefits, C-5, Sintram, surveillance cameras, and well, it’s going to take a while, no It is a matter of months.

But let them know that we are doing the right thing and we are laying the foundations. In three or four years that we have everything finished, and the Metro and Transmetro lines begin to function, and in five or six years that the Suburban Train is ready, well, I think that people will appreciate the effort, that we invested more than one hundred billion pesos in mobility and they are going to be noticed in the city.

This is going to be noticed in the reduction of pollution, that we are attacking it from all sides, we no longer allow there to be wealth at the expense of the environment, we have already brought the quarries to heel, we have already made Pemex invest in filters and in reduce its toxins. Now the cars follow, and obviously by modernizing the entire fleet of trucks, we are going to have the largest fleet of electric trucks in Mexico, and by betting on public transport, pollution is definitely going to have to go down, and we are going to have a clean air, as established by the new Constitution.

Regarding the seriousness of the femicide problem, what is your government doing within its sphere of competence to prevent or seek to punish cases like Debanhi’s?

–Knowing that gender-based violence is a very serious issue at the national level, we created the Secretariat for Women, which is accompanied by victim commissions, search commissions, human rights commissions, just so that when these serious crimes happen , may the families have justice, and may the damage be repaired.

We are betting very strongly on many programs for early childhood, for women, for Nuevo León to have a lot of education and health, just so as not to reach those problems of gender violence. And unfortunately the issue (of Debanhi) is the exclusive responsibility of the Prosecutor’s Office, I also have to respect it, not get into its sphere and therefore continue demanding as governor that there be prompt justice.

Should the Army remain in surveillance work until 2028?

—That issue is not up to the state government, it is an entirely legislative issue. When I was a senator, I voted in favor of a civil National Guard and that the Army be a reaction entity subordinate to a civil entity. Now they want to change the concept, so I think that’s why some legislative groups, like the Citizen Movement (MC), don’t agree, and we’ll see what the result is in the Senate.

You have been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Presidency, would you look for her?

—I am entirely focused on Nuevo León, and I also have the privilege of being a very young governor, so time is not against me. And beyond saying that if I seek it or not, the best way to win it is to have the best possible government in Nuevo León. That will be my cover letter in the future.

So, 100% concentrated in Nuevo León, we are going to be putting out all our proposals. We are going to make Nuevo León the best place in Mexico, and with that later Mexico decides if they want me there on a presidential ticket.

There are those who point out that there is a lot of polarization in the country. How do you perceive the situation?

– Well, on my part I have nothing left to show height and unity. I live, work, talk with brown, blue, red, obviously orange, and they will always see in Samuel García a political actor of unity, because today Mexico has a lot of potential and for it to really develop, we all have to be united, hence no they’re going to kick me out

How is this reflected in the economic aspect?

– Nuevo León is at its peak. We continue to be the first place in all the indices and we are breaking the records of the previous year every year, but I am aware that if our country bet on having more legal certainty, on the T-MEC, on having solid customs, on having tourism, security and guarantee energy, especially renewable, there is no one to stop us.

So, in everything that Nuevo León can contribute so that these national factors take place, they can count on us.

How has the Federation dealt with various issues such as security, resource allocation, vaccination

–It has been a very good deal, they helped us with water, with projects such as the Suburban Train and El Cuchillo II and for that, we cannot complain, we are grateful to the Federation.

How do you expect for the 2023 budget?

–This budget is inertial, like all the others. Nuevo León will always fight for more money, we are the state that puts in the most; but unlike the previous six-year term, the treatment of Nuevo León today is much better.

On the political issue, do you think that by 2024 the opposition should unite, including Movimiento Ciudadano, or do you think your party should go it alone?

—I believe that the parties must be congruent. Allying for a simple electoral issue will always bring distrust. When the parties are consistent and have an ideology or a work plan, that is what should convince people. So, I think there is a long way to go for the alliances, and right now here we must be entirely focused on Nuevo

