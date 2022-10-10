FIA confirms that Red Bull exceeded the budget in the 2021 season

Midtime Editorial

This Monday the FIA confirmed the speculations of some Red Bull rivals on the grid: the Austrian team andxceded the limit of bills tax in season 2021. The institution reached this conclusion after analyzing all the documentation presented by the team, despite not carrying out any investigation on its own.

FIA statement

In the statement of this October 10, the FIA ​​​​indicated the following about the team of Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen: “It is considered that Oracle Red Bull Racing incurred a infringement of procedure and minor overspending of the Financial Regulation“.

Aston Martin could also be sanctioned

Furthermore, the FIA ​​determined that Aston-Martin “he incurred a infringement of process of the Financial Regulation”, for which the team could be sanctioned in the coming days, as well as Red Bull.

“The FIA ​​Cost Limit Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the Financial Regulations in respect of Aston Martin and Red Bull,” the institution clarified about the sanctions.

Will Max Verstappen lose the Drivers’ World Championship that he won in 2021?

Although the odds are low, Max Verstappen could lose the title which it won last year even though Red Bull was only 1-4 percent over budget.

In accordance with the Financial Regulation, the sanctions for minor overspending they could be: public reprimand, reduction of points achieved in the Constructors’ World Cup, reduction of points achieved in the Drivers’ World Championshipsuspension for one or more Grand Prix, limitations on the number of aerodynamic tests and other tests or reduction of the budget limit.

What matters most now to the Austrian team is that the FIA ​​does not subtract 8 points or more from the Dutchmanas that could cause him to lose the 2021 Drivers’ Championship.