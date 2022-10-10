Sports

Fernando Mira would no longer be in the technical direction of Vida after adding three consecutive defeats in the Apertura tournament

2022-10-09

They couldn’t take it anymore. The Vida board did not wait any longer and have made the decision not to continue under the continuity of the Portuguese Fernando Mira.

Despite being located in league positions with 20 points, the La Ceiba team leadership considers that the team has stagnated in recent commitments.

THIS IS LIFE IN THE POSITION TABLE

The cocoteros lost the course of the tournament and added three consecutive defeats: 2-0 against Olimpia, 2-1 with Olancho and 3-0 against Motagua.

This last defeat against Motagua set off the alarms in the institution that Luis Cruz commands and this Sunday afternoon they have made the decision to end the process of the Portuguese coach and this Monday he would make it official.

According to Diez, the person in charge of continuing to lead the team will be Júnior Izaguirre and will be accompanied by Orlando Fernández, who was already working with the group.

Fernando Mira was part of the Ceibeño team since April 2021, where he replaced Nerlyn Membreño, who left his position to the Portuguese.

After 12 games played, Vida has 20 points after six wins, two draws and four losses.

The first challenge for Júnior Izaguirre will be this weekend, where he will have to visit Real Sociedad in Tocoa.

