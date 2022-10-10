European Space Agency has calculated the exact moment of the end of the world – Science – Life
The series of images has 9 photos of the sun from various distances.
The series of images has 9 photos of the sun from various distances.
The end of life on Earth has to do with the evolution and estimated life of the sun.
October 10, 2022, 03:27 PM
The sun, the star around which our planet orbits, influences our daily lives every day even if we don’t realize it. Y if it comes to talking about when the end of life will be, the European Space Agency stressed the importance of the sun in that calculation.
The aforementioned agency then revealed how and when the end of life on the planet will be. The most approximate way to calculate it has to do with the activity of the sun.
The European Space Agency (ESA) revealed that the star is in main sequence phase. It corresponds to an activity in which the nucleus transforms hydrogen into helium, which generates brightness and heat.
But it won’t stay that way forever. It will only continue to occur until it reaches about 10,000 and 11,000 million years. Then, the sun – which will have raised its temperature in such a way that it will have become a giant red star – will come to an end.
Afterwards, it will become a dim white dwarf star.
The Agency recalled that the Solar System is 4.5 billion years old, so the sun may be more or less in the middle of its cycle.
As the end approaches, the heat of the sun will continue to increase -as well as the size of the star- and this will inevitably affect the Earth since the high temperatures they would end up evaporating the water until it became an uninhabitable planet.
For this unavoidable finel, scientists estimate that there are about 8,000 million years to go.
October 10, 2022, 03:27 PM
