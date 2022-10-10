Eugenio Derbez would have the same problem as Verónica Castro and his wife would hide it

Eugenio Derbez and Veronica Castro

October 10, 2022 12:12 p.m.

Eugenio Derbez suffered a terrible accident weeks ago where he broke his shoulder in various parts, for which they have had to put more than a dozen nails so that he can recover. As reported by Alessandra Rosaldo, the actor is in a lot of pain and is in recovery, but he would already be working: “he is reviewing material that he had to review; he is also reading many scripts that he had not been able to read ”the singer assured the media.

They also questioned her about the alleged estrangement they would have had with José Eduardo Derbez, the son of Victoria Rufo and Eugenio, who told Adela Micha in an interview that they did not answer her messages in the family chat; and she explained that there is no estrangement. But “due to the situation, messages could remain unanswered”

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

HE REVEALED HIS TRUE PREFERENCES AND MADE LIFE IMPOSSIBLE FOR ERNESTO LAGUARDIA

THE TERRIBLE TRUTH BEHIND THE CONTROVERSY OF VERÓNICA CASTRO

But according to the presenter of the program “Gossip no like” Javier Ceriani, Eugenio Derbez would be suffering from a terrible depression due to physical pain and the inability to continue working. Well, it is well said that Eugenio is a hard-working man, almost a workaholic.

Verónica Castro also suffers from the same

And it is said that the consecrated actress, Verónica Castro also suffers from depression, and all because of the latest scandals that she has had to face, from Yolanda Andrade’s statements where she assured that they were married in Amsterdam, in addition to now facing the accusations of Jorge Carvajal for alleged inappropriate conversations with minors.