Erling Haaland continues to break records in the Premier League

Erling Haaland’s new records 0:53

(CNN) — Most of the time, records are broken by small margins, which are reduced over the years until it becomes a new mark somewhat similar to the previous one.

But this is not the case for Erling Haaland’s records, who have spent this season erasing them beyond any recognizable form.

By scoring during Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, Haaland shattered another record, becoming the fastest player to score 15 goals in the English Premier League.

Previously, former Manchester United and Newcastle United striker Andy Cole held the record, taking 15 games to reach that mark. Haaland only needed nine.

With these 15 goals, Haaland has already equaled City’s top scorer in the league -Kevin de Bruyne- from his 2021/22 season, in which he won the title, while he has already scored 20 goals in 13 games for City in all competitions. competitions since joining the team from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

“It’s unbelievable, we often use phrases like that and it’s hyperbole,” former Scotland winger Pat Nevin told the BBC.

“But it’s not with Erling Haaland. He’s quite amazing. No one can name someone like him. His physique, his ridiculous pace, his eye for goal… it’s extraordinary.”

In the wake of this dominance, and his treble against Manchester United last weekend – his third in a row – rival fans jokingly created a petition to ban him from playing “because it’s not fair”.

Haaland has set the bar so high that, in fact, by scoring just one goal in a game, his scoring rate dropped from 1.75 to 1.67 per game.

“I’m very angry with him,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked after the game against Southampton, according to ESPN FC.

“He didn’t score three goals, so the request to kick him out of the Premier League is not going to happen.”

City’s victory over Southampton propelled them to the top of the table for the first time this season, and they remain the only unbeaten side in England’s top four divisions.