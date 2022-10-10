Erling Haaland and his bizarre diet based on hearts and liversMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Erling Haland is marked as a robot and even, due to that adjective, there are requests to the British Parliament to deport him, but that is no longer the novelty about the Norwegian, since his bizarre diet is what today draws attention.

And it is that in search of maintaining a good diet, Haaland consumes a carnivorous diet, based on hearts and livers, as revealed by the forward of the Manchester City in the documentary ‘The Big Decision’.

Haaland considers that this type of diet has helped him get to where he is today, being a top scorer in his new team, where he already has 15 goals in 9 games. premier league; in addition to 5 goals in 3 games of Champions.

In said documentary that can be seen on YouTube, Haaland takes out several packaged products and the interviewer asks him, “but… is this heart?”; Haaland replies, “yes, it’s heart” as he cracks a smile.

“You don’t eat this, but I’m worried about taking care of my body. I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important thing. People say meat is bad, but… which one? you shop at McDonald’s? Or the local grass-eating cow right there? I eat the heart and liver,” Haaland said.

Sunlight and filtered water complement your care

The Norwegian has a water filtration system and gets immediate sunlight in the mornings, which he says helps the circadian rhythm to regulate the pattern of sleeping and waking up.

“The first thing I do in the morning is get some sunlight in my eyes, it’s good for the circadian rhythm. I’ve also started filtering the water a little bit. I think it can have great benefits for my body,” she said.

