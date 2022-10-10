Entertainment

Erika Buenfil’s lover who did the worst to her out of jealousy and Televisa mourns her departure

Erika Buenfil
Erika Buenfil

Erika Buenfil is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the world of show business in Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a multifaceted actress and has found love more than once in the novels.

Whether as the protagonist or as the villain of the story, she has almost always had a heartthrob in her sights who eventually fell under her charms. However, she had a love that turned into a nightmare because of the worst jealousy of the man she once loved.

This man ended up depriving her of her freedom and later, he ended up doing the same thing to their daughter.

And jealousy made him a true villain

Goyri and Buenfil in ‘Duel of passions’

This is the actor Sergio Goyri, who played the main villain in the telenovela “Duelo de pasiones” and made life impossible for Buenfil’s character after a mix-up that caused him indomitable jealousy and became the antagonist of the story.

Just as he became a villain in real life, since Televisa itself has not given him more roles, despite being one of the most remembered antagonists. This because he has even received complaints of harassment by women from the show business.

