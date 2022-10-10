Elon Musk launches idea about Taiwan that receives applause in Beijing and criticism in Taipei

Elon Musk gives ideas to end tensions between China and Taiwan 0:43

(CNN Business) — As tensions between China and Taiwan reach their highest point in decades, officials from the two sides have clashed in recent days over an idea from billionaire Elon Musk that no one asked for.

During an interview, Musk suggested that hostilities between China and Taiwan could be resolved if Taipei handed over some control of the democratically ruled island to Beijing. Which drew praise in China and predictable outrage in Taiwan.

“My recommendation…would be to find a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably acceptable. It probably won’t make everyone happy,” Musk told the newspaper. Financial Times in an interview published this Friday. “And it is possible. And I think probably, actually, they could have a deal that is more lenient than Hong Kong.”

China’s ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, thanked Musk for his suggestion in a tweet on Saturday. In that sense, he called for “peaceful unification and one country, two systems.”

However, Taiwan’s representative to the US, Bi-khim Hsiao, wrote: “Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for sale.”

The ruling Communist Party of China considers Taiwan to belong to its territory, even though it has never ruled it. In addition, he has long promised to “reunify” the island with mainland China, by force if necessary. Taiwan, a democracy of 23 million people, strongly opposes Beijing’s claims to the island.

Beijing has offered Taiwan a “one country, two systems” governance option similar to Hong Kong. However, that idea has been rejected by the main political parties on the island and has received little public support.

On October 7, at a briefing, Mao Ning, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that “the Taiwan issue is China’s internal affair.”

“China’s position on resolving the Taiwan issue is consistent and clear. We remain committed to the basic principle of peaceful reunification and ‘one country, two systems,'” he said. “At the same time, we will resolutely defeat attempts to achieve separatist ‘Taiwan independence’ agenda, we will reject the interference of external forces and safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

Wang Ting-yu, a leading lawmaker from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, criticized Musk in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Musk’s solution is just about giving concessions to the victims,” ​​he said.

The billionaire’s comments on Taiwan come days after Musk angered Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky for tweeting a Russia-Ukraine “peace” plan that called for Kyiv to permanently cede Crimea to Moscow and hold new referendums in the regions annexed by Russia, this time under the supervision of the United Nations.

“Which Elon Musk do you like the most?” Zelensky asked his Twitter followers, using the platform’s poll function:

“One who supports Ukraine” or “One who supports Russia”.