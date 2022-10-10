Eduardo Capetillo loved her but preferred to take away a love from Adela Noriega

Eduardo Capetillo and Adela Noriega

October 09, 2022 8:49 p.m.

When you think of Eduardo Capetillo at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate it with the name of your partner, Biby Gaytán. Without a doubt, they are a perfect example of a professional relationship that moved into a personal and loving relationship and many envy their connection.

Surely the ones who most are their ex-partners since in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to have overwhelming success in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. However, there was a woman he loved who did the worst for him and preferred the man of another star such as Adela Noriega.

This woman was Capetillo’s lover but the one who thought she was going to be the woman of his life ended up taking her away.

This is Cynthia Klitbo

It all happened in the soap opera ‘Peregrina’, released in 2005, where Capetillo suffered the worst fate, when ‘Abigail’, who was his lover in the novel, caused his death.

Kiltbo had also done his evil deeds in other telenovelas such as ‘The Privilege of Love’, where he made the protagonist, played by René Strickler, go through hell when they got married even though he was in love with ‘Cristina’, played by Adela Noriega.