Dybala without the World Cup with Argentina? He was injured shooting a penalty VIDEOMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Rome Italy / 09.10.2022 16:59:09





This news is of interest to the Mexican National Team because a month and a half before the start of the World Cup, Argentina could not have Paulo DybalaRoma striker who this Sunday suffered an injury which, according to José Mourinho, would leave him out for the rest of the year, meaning his low for Qatar 2022 with the Albiceleste, which is one of the top favorites for the title.

Dybala was injured shooting a penalty which meant the victory for La Loba against Lecce in Serie A, but as soon as he executed he jumped in pain, he put his hand to his thigh and his gestures are not a good sign thinking about his presence in the World Cup, where It was expected that it would be one of the attackers along with Leo Messi, Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez.

What injury does Dybala have?

Roma announced that on Monday they will carry out tests on the Argentine striker to determine the seriousness of the problem, which appears to be muscular, but Mourinho went ahead to give a “fatalistic prognosis” regarding Paulo’s presence in Qatar 2022.

“It is unlikely that Dybala will be able to return before 2023.. The injury looks very bad,” said the Roma coach.

Argentina shares group with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Polandwhom they will face in that order on November 22, 26 and 30, starting as the clear favorite to advance to the next round and think about lifting their third World Cup after the successes in 1978 with Mario Alberto Kempes and in 1986 with Diego Maradona as standard.

Dybala arrived at Roma this summer as a free agent from Juventus, where he played from 2015 to date. At the time he was speculated with interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​however, he opted for La Loba, who received him as a true hero.