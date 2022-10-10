Draymond Green spoke about the reason for the blow to Jordan Poole in the training of the Warriors

Finally, Draymond Green decided to break the silence about the fight he had with Jordan Poole in Golden State Warriors training, and referred to the possible reason for the hit that Stephen Curry and the GM denied.

It shocked not only everything Golden State Warriorsbut also to the world of National Basketball Association (NBA). During training this Wednesday at the San Francisco franchise, Draymond Green Y jordan poole they were involved in a fight with the video that was later leaked.

This Saturday Green finally spoke and broke the silence along with the uncertainty, after other members of the team declared as Stephen Curry and the general manager Bob Myers. Among his statements, there was an announcement that he would separate for a time from the campus to reflect, and some new apologies.

One of the rumors Curry and Myers denied it was the one that had the possible future contracts of both players as the reason for their conflict. “From my point of view… I don’t think this is related to who gets paid and who doesn’t”. “For what I feel and what has been said, no”. These were the responses of the GM and the star base on that possible cause. Now, Draymond addressed these rumors.

Draymond Green reveals the reason for the fight with Poole

“…For a contract. About him or me having an extension…I can assure you that I don’t count other people’s pockets… What I can assure you is that this had nothing to do with“said the power forward, who admitted his problems and shortcomings as a human being, and gave another perspective on the conflict.

“The day that took place, I was in a very, very bad space mentally: dealing with some things in my personal life”explained the star, which he also defined with another phrase related to his mood. “Hurt people hurt people… I hurt someone because I was in a wounded place.”