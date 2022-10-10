Danilo Medina: I have no doubt that the PLD will return to power in 2024

The president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Danilo Medina, said this Monday that he has no doubt that this political organization will win the presidential elections of the year 2024.

“I have no doubts that the PLD will return in 2024who is going to win the next elections,” said Medina when he was interviewed on the radio program Sol de la Mañana, on the Zol 106.5FM station.

The former President of the Republic referred to the process of citizen consultation to be held by that organization this coming Sunday to elect his pre-candidate for the presidency, and said that it will be carried out with a party and a renewed militancy.

“A new party has been built here, the PLD is new”Said the ex-president of the Republic during an interview granted this morning to the radio space “El Sol de la Mañana”.

Medina added, in this sense, that the purple party has organized more than half a million new militantsof which 56% are young.

On the other hand, he took the opportunity to invite the PLD supporters and anyone who considers himself a sympathizer of that organization to participate in the consultation of the next October 16, where the entity will elect its presidential candidate.

“Make the effort to vote, so that whoever wants to vote is not left without choosingthe process is in their hands, and the party’s leadership has done its job,” Medina said.

Likewise, he stressed that in the consultation process not only the party will win, but also the country’s democratic system.

“The PLD will demonstrate on October 16 that it is a disciplined, participatory, inclusive party,” said the former president, while acknowledging that they have the enormous challenge of achieving those who are not benefited with the majority, accept the result and join forces with the winning candidate.

Abel Martínez, Margarita Cedeño, Francisco Domínguez Brito, Karen Ricardo, Maritza Hernández and Luis de León will participate in the unusual process.

“My advice to those who lose is to be aware that nothing is lost in politicspolitical work always accumulates”.

Finally, he was optimistic by assuring that the result of the query it will consolidate the party and, according to him, allow it to return to power.