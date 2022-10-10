Chivas repeated his worst tournament in the Ricardo Peláez era as manager

The failure it’s no surprise at Chivasit is simply the culmination of another forgotten semester under the management of Ricardo Pelaez as sports director in Guadalajara, since he got his lower cropas for points it means.

Chivas in the Opening 2022

With 22 unitsRicardo Cadena’s team entered the Repechage in the ninth place of the Apertura 2022, a figure that he reached just a year earlier, in the Apertura 2021 and that had the same outcome as the current one: being left out in the Repechage against Puebla by way of penalties.

Pelaez arrived in Chivas in the year 2019but his management began to count from the Clausura 2020. Since then, the Sacred Flock has classified to the Final Phase via Repechage and in their six tournaments his greatest achievement was Semifinal of the Guard1anes 2020 in which he fell to the Lion; in Clausura 2022 he stayed in the quarterfinals against Atlas and in the others he failed to make the leap in quality, so the sports director did not keep his promise when he was presented almost three years ago.

“In Chivas there was talk of quotient and relegation problems until last weekend. in this institution from now on we will talk about championshipsit will talk about Leagues and sporting successes. The quotient issue is over, the fighting for the last places is over.

“No longer talk about quotients, no longer have worries, think big, with high goals, think that the qualification from now on is an obligation. It’s the least, from now on, being eliminated is the worst scenario, the best is to reach the Final and win it“, assured the leader in his presentation, that November 26, 2019.

Before debuting in Closing 2020Peláez managed to get Amaury Vergara to open the bag and with a historical investment Elements such as Jesús Angulo, Uriel Antuna, Cristian Calderón, José Madueña, Alexis Peña, José Juan Vázquez arrived, he returned to José Juan Macías and also brought Víctor Guzmán, but this negotiation fell apart due to an adverse analytical result in an anti-doping test time behind.

of them only Calderón and Angulo remain, but neither is a starter. Later elements such as Roberto Alvarado, Alan Mozo, Santiago Ormeño and Fernando González arrived.

In its first tournament already as executivewhich was the Clausura 2020, and of which only 10 duels were played due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the club Guadalajara reached 16 points.

For him Guardians 2020, Chivas reached the 26 units and it was when he went further under the command of Peláez. In seventh position he got into the Repechage where he gave an account of Necaxa, later of America in the Quarterfinals and stayed in the semifinal Falling before the Lion

A semester later, Chivas completed the Guardians 2021 in ninth place with 23 points. He arrived at Repechagebut Pachuca eliminated him there (4-2).

followed the opening 2021 and the Sacred Flock was tenth with 22 points. He got into reclassification and Puebla it eliminated by the penalty shootout 6-5, after drawing 2-2 in regular time.

came the Closure 2022 and Chivas was sixth and got his best harvest and position of the was Pelaez. He had 26 units, in the Repechage he thrashed Pumas 4-1 and in the Quarter finals the Atlas beat him 3-2.

Result of Pueblas vs Chivas in the Repechage

In this Opening 2022 once again they achieved 22 points, they were ninth and the rojiblancos they fell with the Puebla in Repechage; they tied 1-1 in regular time and on penalties La Franja won 5-4.

In his stage, Pelaez has had various technicians, all of different cut. He began by ratifying Luis Fernando Tena and then they followed: Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Marcelo Michel Leaneither and now Richard String.

Chivas tournaments with Peláez

Closing 2020 | 16 points | tournament suspended due to pandemic*

Guard1anes 2020 | 26 points | Semifinal

Guard1anes 2021 | 23 points | Repechage

Opening 2021 | 22 points | Repechage

Closure 2022 | 26 points | Quarter finals

Opening 2022 | 22 points | Repechage

What’s coming for Chivas de Guadalajara?

With this new failure, Amaury Vergara, owner of Guadalajara, will have a lot to analyze. From the continuity From Ricardo Pelaez and Richard’s Stringas well as various players who end their contract and others who are not taken into account, who are also in the process of leaving the club.

People like Hiram Mier, Paolo Yrizar, Antonio Briseño, Jesús Molina paint for let to the club, and other elements can be attached to them such as: Jesus Sanchez and Miguel Ponce.